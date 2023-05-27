"I can't wait to see him again": Destiny 2 players rejoice after Nathan Fillion reprises his role as Cayde-6 in The Final Shape

Cayde-6 is one of the most loved characters in the Destiny 2 universe. Voiced by Nathan Fillion, this Hunter Vanguard was killed during the Forsaken expansion, forcing the Guardian to hunt down Uldren Sov and the Scorned Barons responsible for his death. It's been a hot minute since Cayde's demise, and when players were least expecting him, Bungie teased his return.

A fan took to Twitter to express their excitement about Cayde-6's comeback in the upcoming expansion. Here's what they had to say:

"I can't wait to see him again and the fact that Nathan Fillion is coming beck to reprise his role has made my year."

⚜IBeeGrizzy⚜ @BrandonBearman 🏻 @DestinyBulletn I can't wait to see him again and the fact that Nathan Fillion is coming beck to reprise his role has made my year @DestinyBulletn I can't wait to see him again and the fact that Nathan Fillion is coming beck to reprise his role has made my year 🙌🏻 https://t.co/bc5rSPFhUZ

Voice actors are one of the main reasons video game characters possess larger-than-life personas. Cayde-6's popularity in Bungie's title can be attributed to Nathan Fillion only, and Destiny 2 fans were elated when they learned that he would be reprising his role once again.

Destiny 2 players elated after Bungie announces Cayde-6's return in The Final Shape

♍️CORINNE.SAMPSON♍️ @CS7450956355165 @DestinyBulletn THIS IS THE NEWS WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! Nathan Fillion as Cayde-6 in The Final Shape is the ultimate return of a legend! Can't wait to see him bring life to the game. 🔥🔥🔥

Destiny 2 fans offered a positive reaction after Bungie randomly teased Cayde-6's return in The Final Shape teaser. Over the course of the clip, Ikora Rey is seen talking to someone about everything that has happened over the years. While she's reminiscing about past events, the camera slowly pans. This is when the Hunter Vanguard comes into view, rocking the fabled Ace of Spades Exotic Hand Cannon.

Desmond James @NotActuallyADJ

Me, an intellectual: NATHAN FILLION IS BACK. @DestinyBulletn My clan: Cayde is back!Me, an intellectual: NATHAN FILLION IS BACK. @DestinyBulletn My clan: Cayde is back!Me, an intellectual: NATHAN FILLION IS BACK.

What makes things more interesting is that Nathan Fillion uploaded a short video to his personal Instagram account, announcing that he would be coming back to the franchise once again.

As of now, it's unclear how the character is making a return. This is because during the Forsaken expansion, not only was he killed, but his Ghost was also destroyed. And without their Ghosts, it's not possible to resurrect a Guardian after their death.

EvilUnicornEmber @_Leann_J I cried so much when cayde died I still wasn't over his death now I'm crying happy tears we love you cayde so happy your back @DestinyBulletn Cayde!!!!I cried so much when cayde diedI still wasn't over his death now I'm crying happy tears we love you cayde so happy your back @DestinyBulletn Cayde!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I cried so much when cayde died 😢 😭 I still wasn't over his death now I'm crying happy tears we love you cayde so happy your back ❤️

One of the popular theories surrounding his return involves the events seen in the teaser taking place inside the Traveler. The Cayde-6 in the teaser isn't the real character but is a light remnant instead.

But this is just theory for now. Fans will have to wait for The Final Shape to go live before they can accurately speculate about how this character is alive despite being killed off in such a gruesome manner.

Doom slayer @LolEasports @DestinyBulletn I'm happy that he's returning but how are they gonna bring back Cayde-6 if he's dead? @DestinyBulletn I'm happy that he's returning but how are they gonna bring back Cayde-6 if he's dead?

TheManRetro @__TheRetroG__ @TyronJo76260281 @DestinyBulletn It’s inside the traveler so who knows, maybe the witness playing tricks? @TyronJo76260281 @DestinyBulletn It’s inside the traveler so who knows, maybe the witness playing tricks?

While most of the players are happy with this character returning, some of them are a bit sad because they feel Bungie could've revealed the entity somewhere in Final Shape's campaign itself rather than doing it so early.

Nakamooten @jtmooten @DestinyBulletn Why would they spoil that? Imagine the community's surprise when he shows up out of the blue in The Final Shape. @DestinyBulletn Why would they spoil that? Imagine the community's surprise when he shows up out of the blue in The Final Shape.

Ghost🇵🇷 @Forever1Ghost @DestinyBulletn I will believe it when i see it...if it's true you done good. @DestinyBulletn I will believe it when i see it...if it's true you done good. https://t.co/7px8ASWs8W

That said, it's already established that Bungie knows how to create hype around Destiny 2. Teasing Cayde-6 so early will likely result in fans tuning into the Destiny 2 showcase scheduled to happen on August 22.

The developers will be revealing more about The Final Shape during this event, and it'll be interesting to see what they have to offer. Given that they've teased the presence of the Hunter Vanguard, a lot of players will tune into the showcase to see what the deal is.

