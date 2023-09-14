Bungie accidentally posted the Destinations trailer for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2 The Final Shape's Pale Heart recently got its own trailer, showcasing the various terrains of the open world. However, the trailer was soon made private by Bungie, hinting at perhaps a possible leak from within or a miscalculation in terms of scheduling. Many are claiming that the trailer will be posted in the upcoming State of the Play 2023, scheduled for 2 pm PDT.

To summarize the trailer, it displayed the different parts of the upcoming Destinations, most of which were already presented in Bungie's showcase last month. From Season of the Arrival's Silver Wings tree to the biomes with trees and even inside the Pyramid, Pale Heart promises to be one particular destination with a lot of variety.

Twitter user @CourtSoul_TV seems to be the first to highlight the incident, where they stated that Bungie reportedly "private" the Pale Heart preview just a couple of minutes after uploading it.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape's new Destination trailer has been put on private minutes after upload

The Destiny 2 community has been pretty hyped about the upcoming expansion in 2024, as the current few entries have been disappointing from Bungie. Pale Heart, being one of the core pieces of content revealed for The Final Shape, is a world inside the Traveler. The recent trailer on the location cannot be found on official Destiny 2 accounts, but other outlets took time to download the file.

As exciting as it might be for long-term fans of the series, many claim that the company is working purely on nostalgic factors, thus bringing in reskins of previous destinations, such as D1 Tower, Pyramids, Europa, and more.

While it might be the case in minor aspects, the reveal trailer did showcase a few new locations that weren't in the August 2023 showcase.

The video starts with the Silver Wings tree from Season of the Arrivals, followed by biological terrains, insides of Pyramid structures, and what appears to be an underground biome with a huge skull of an unknown creature. Other footage includes a normal-size Ghost attached to a wall alongside a human-shaped plant on the ground.

Destiny 2 Pale Heart trailer (Image via Bungie)

Bungie did say that the Pale Heart takes the shape of Guardian's previous triumphs, which explains the Saint-14 helmet at the 0:31 second mark of the video. The company also confirmed that the location will "open up" after players finish the Raid tied to the expansion, making it an interesting blend of an open world and a linear world design that many are looking forward to.