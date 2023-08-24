5 major takeaways from Destiny 2023 showcase

The hype for Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion is still fresh in the community. Multiple players are pre-ordering the DLC to acquire the new Exotic Fusion Rifle or have everything ready to greet Cayde-6. Whatever the case, some official announcements from the 2023 showcase revealed critical features of the seasonal model, expansion content, and more.

This article lists five major announcements that everyone should look forward to for The Final Shape and beyond. Based on Bungie's numerous confirmations, it doesn't seem like the company plans to launch another game, making Destiny 2 a one-stop title for different chapters, weapons, armor pieces, and more.

The Final Shape is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2023, alongside a seasonal "episode" called Echoes.

Episodes, Pale Heart, and more essential announcements from Destiny 2 Showcase 2023

1) Episodes

One of the primary highlights of the showcase was the announcement of episodes, completely replacing the current seasonal model of Destiny 2. Hence, three more significant episodes will tell the stories after The Final Shape's conclusion instead of four seasons. Additionally, each episode will have separate "acts," each running for six weeks.

Expand Tweet

The following are the confirmed episodes for The Final Shape, their runtime, and release order:

Echoes (18 weeks runtime): March 2024 to June 2024.

Revenant (18 weeks runtime): July 2024 to October 2024.

Heresy (18 weeks runtime): November 2024 to February 2025.

Lastly, Bungie has confirmed new Exotic weapons, missions, stories, activities, Artifact mods, pass ranks, and rewards. The aim here is also to provide a more cinematic narrative in the year of The Final Shape throughout all three acts until a new expansion gets announced for 2025.

2) The Pale Heart

The Pale Heart (Image via Destiny 2/Bungie)

The Pale Heart will be the patrol region getting added with The Final Shape expansion. It has been confirmed to have a linear path, unlike anything Bungie has designed in the past. Most of the terrain will resemble locations from the past, including the Destiny 1 Tower, Europa, Cosmodrome, and many more. The showcase also hinted at Season of the Arrival's Tree of Silver Wings.

After players finish the expansion's primary campaign, multiple new locations will be unlocked, as Bungie claims The Pale Heart "will react based on your actions." Typically, there will also be a Raid tied to The Witness since the final campaign won't be enough to take down the story's main antagonist.

3) Three Light supers and Aspects

New Hunter Arc super (Image via Destiny 2/Bungie)

The terrain inside the Traveler is perfect for obtaining new Light powers. Three other Guardian classes will get new Destiny 2 supers and Aspects in three elements.

While full details on the announcement can be found within this link, here is a summary:

Solar Warlock super: A roaming super enhancing melee and Grenade abilities. Will become the only first-person super aside from Gunslinger Hunter.

A roaming super enhancing melee and Grenade abilities. Will become the only first-person super aside from Gunslinger Hunter. Void Titan super (Twilight Arsenal): Only ranged offensive super. Allows to launch three Void axes onto enemy groups, clearing them out with an additional explosion by sticking to the ground. Lastly, axes can also be picked later by the user or allies.

Only ranged offensive super. Allows to launch three Void axes onto enemy groups, clearing them out with an additional explosion by sticking to the ground. Lastly, axes can also be picked later by the user or allies. Arc Hunter super: Throws an Arc knife toward an enemy, allowing the user to teleport to the thrown location of the knife. It can be triggered multiple times upon activation.

Throws an Arc knife toward an enemy, allowing the user to teleport to the thrown location of the knife. It can be triggered multiple times upon activation. Warlock Solar Aspect: Summons a Solar Soul that launches itself on an enemy as soon as it sees them.

Summons a Solar Soul that launches itself on an enemy as soon as it sees them. Titan Void Aspect: Holding down the Grenade button will form a shield. The shield can then store incoming damage and release energy based on the damage stored.

Holding down the Grenade button will form a shield. The shield can then store incoming damage and release energy based on the damage stored. Hunter Arc Aspect: Casting a super or an ability can amplify allies within a specific radius.

4) Fireteam Power

The main motive of Fireteam Power is to let newer players or Guardians with lower power levels join in high-tier activities. Hence, anyone with a higher power level will share the number, allowing all three members to launch a challenging activity. The Final Shape seems quite the leap in power from the current seasons.

Expand Tweet

Based on the showcase footage, power levels might increase from 1900 to 2000.

5) Weapon subfamilies

Destiny 2 The Final Shape weapons (Image via Bungie)

Both Sidearms and Auto Rifles will have a subfamily to the existing archetype. According to Bungie, Sidearms will receive a unique ammo counterpart, allowing small rockets to launch on enemies.

Lastly, a separate type of supporting Auto Rifle can heal allies and damage enemies through one source.