Top 5 strongest Raid bosses in Destiny 2

Inside the PvE content of Destiny 2, Raids are the top-tier end-game activity that offers specific quests for fireteams to defeat a final boss. Each quest/encounter comes with unique boss, challenges, and even a reward for conquering them. To defeat these bosses or challenges, you need coordinated efforts and actions.

Every raid comes with a final boss and profound lore that weaves intricate narratives around it. However, the raid difficulty varies for different people depending on their levels and, more importantly, their previous raid experience. This article explores Destiny 2's lore-rich universe to reveal five of the strongest raid bosses.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion. Readers should note that this list has been ranked based on each boss' power tied to the lore rather than encounter mechanics.

The Sanctified Mind, Riven, and three other Strongest Raid Bosses in Destiny 2

5) Sanctified Mind, Sol Inherent (Garden of Salvation)

Sanctified Mind, Sol Inherent (Image via Bungie)

First, we have a Vex Axis Mind from the Garden of Salvation Raid in Destiny 2. Although Axis Minds did not directly threaten the city, Sanctified Mind was uniquely equipped with dark powers, making him a significant threat.

The Sanctified Mind is one of the minds of the Sol Divisive, who decided to worship the darkness via a Pyramid Scale found in the Black Garden. By doing so, they obtained some of the darkness's power that other Vex don't have.

While the Sanctified mind empowered by the Witness was a significant threat to the system in Destiny 2, it is still relatively weaker than other raid bosses on our list, earning the fifth spot.

4) Riven of a Thousand Voices (Last Wish)

Riven of a Thousand Voices (Image via Bungie)

Next, we have the final boss of the Last Wish raid, Riven of a Thousand Voices. Riven is the last Ahamkara that served Mara Sov in the Dreaming City. As an Ahamkara, Riven has access to an ability named wish magic in Destiny 2.

This was the most potent paracausal ability that grants any wish of any being who comes into contact with Riven. As she fed on desire, she twisted these wishes to her advantage with excellent skills. Riven was also able to twist the wish of Oryx, the Taken King.

3) Nezarec, Final God of Pain (Root of Nightmares)

Nezarec, Final God of Pain (Image via Bungie)

Nezarec, formerly God of Pain, is the main antagonist in the Root of Nightmares raid. As Witness saw the hellish collapse of massive civilizations, he approached Nezarac to feast on the pain and emotional turmoil. Later he was anointed by Rhulk as a disciple of the Witness.

After being revived by Tree of Silver Wings with the help of both Light and Darkness powers, Nezarec got some exceptional abilities on top of the psychic power he already had in Destiny 2.

2) Oryx, the Taken King (King's Fall)

Oryx, the Taken King (Image via Bungie)

Oryx, formerly known as Auryx, is the God-King of the Hive and master of the Taken in Destiny 2. He is one of the founders of the Hive race alongside his sisters Savathûn and Xivu Arath.

After centuries of warfare and defeats, he was reborn as Oryx and destroyed Worm God Akka to obtain the power of the deep. Like any other name in the list, Oryx has also communed with the Witness and got the powers of the Darkness. With this new power, Oryx created his loyal army, the Takens.

1) Rhulk, Disciple of the Witness (Vow of the Disciple)

Rhulk, Disciple of the Witness (Image via Bungie)

The last raid boss in our list is Rhulk, the final boss of the Vow of the Disciple raid in Destiny 2. He is the first and one of the strongest Disciples of the Witness, responsible for the creation of the entire Hive species. He was entrusted to carry out the ultimate plan for them to turn them into the servitude of the Witness.

Oryx's most outstanding achievement was to kill Worm God Akka to obtain the power of the deep. On the other hand, Rhulk was strong enough to defeat the Nurturing Worm named Xita, making him the most powerful raid boss in Destiny 2.