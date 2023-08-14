Top 5 weakest Raid bosses in Destiny 2

Destiny 2's PvE game mode has brought players face-to-face with an array of formidable foes, and raid bosses are often the pinnacle of these challenges. Defeating these bosses requires coordinated efforts and well-timed actions to emerge victorious. However, while many raid encounters offer intense battles and intricate mechanics, some bosses fall short in terms of difficulty and engagement.

Raid bosses are supposed to be the ultimate test of a fireteam’s abilities, rewarding them with powerful loot and bragging rights. However, not all bosses live up to this expectation, as some are either too easy, boring, or glitchy to pose a real threat. Here are the top five weakest raid bosses in Destiny 2 based on their mechanics, challenge level, and overall fun factor.

Argos and four other weakest Raid Bosses in Destiny 2

5) Gahlran (Crown of Sorrow)

Starting off our list is Gahlran, the final encounter of the Crown of Sorrow raid. While this fight introduces a unique mechanic involving switching buffs to control a deception and has some intense moments, it lacks the complexity and depth seen in other raid bosses.

To kill this boss, your party will have to split into three teams of two. Using the Witch's Blessing, you can eliminate the Blessed Knights and destroy the Deception's shield.

The mechanics are relatively straightforward, and the damage phase mainly involves firing at a stationary target. The phases can become repetitive, and the challenge diminishes once the mechanics are understood.

4) Atheon, Time's Conflux (Vault of Glass)

Atheon, the iconic boss of Destiny's first-ever raid, the Vault of Glass, holds a special place in many players' hearts. However, in terms of difficulty, Atheon falls short compared to more recent raid bosses. Players who wield the Gjallarhorn rocket are likely to eliminate this boss easily.

The mechanics involve dealing with Oracles and teleporting players, but the encounter lacks the intricate coordination required by later bosses. Beyond the Light during Season 14 reintroduced this raid in the game, along with some minor reworks in the encounter. However, the changes still did not live up to the players' expectations.

While Atheon's fight is certainly nostalgic and intense, its relative simplicity compared to newer raids earns it the fourth spot on our list.

3) Argos, Planetary Core (Eater of Worlds)

The lair of the Leviathan saw several raid lairs, with Argos being one of the bosses in Eater of Worlds. While Argos offers a visually stunning arena and a multi-stage fight, its mechanics are less complex than some of the other encounters on this list. It takes more time to defeat Argos than those below this list.

Splitting the team into two groups and performing tasks in parallel does introduce coordination challenges, but the encounter's phases become predictable after a few runs. The DPS phase can also feel straightforward, leading to Argos being considered one of the weaker raid bosses in Destiny 2.

2) Emperor Calus (Leviathan)

Emperor Calus, the main antagonist of the Leviathan raid, presents a unique challenge through his dimension phase. While the fight has several mechanics to juggle, it tends to become simpler with practice.

The dimension team's task of calling out symbols and dealing with Psions can feel repetitive, and the damage phase mostly involves shooting at stationary targets. Although the fight has some elements that require coordination, Emperor Calus is not as mechanically complex as some of the other encounters, landing him at the second spot on our list.

1) Crota (Crota's End)

Topping our list of the weakest Destiny 2 raid bosses is Crota, the final encounter of the Crota's End raid. While Crota's fight was innovative when first introduced, it falls short compared to later raid bosses' complexity.

The fight heavily relies on the sword mechanic, and while timing and execution are crucial, once the strategy is mastered, the encounter becomes significantly easier. Crota's lack of multiple phases and intricate mechanics makes him the least challenging raid boss in Destiny 2.