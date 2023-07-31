Destiny 2's long-running double special meta will be nerfed in Season 22

Destiny 2 players have developed some meta-defining DPS rotations over the years, making the toughest of bosses easier. One such rotation was always the double-special meta, allowing everyone to accumulate enough damage output to complete an endgame activity in just a few minutes.

However, one of the hidden bugs from running two special weapons involved gaining increased Heavy ammo, playing a significant role in boss DPS. In a recent interview on DestinyMBP, developers weighed down on the weapons tuning in the future.

A fix will be implemented in Season 22, reducing the Heavy ammo gain upon equipping two special weapons. This will also affect DPS rotations for players, as a double-special load-out has been viable ever since the release of the infinite primary system.

The increased heavy ammo bug is getting fixed in Destiny 2 Season 22

Readers should know about the double-special bug in Destiny 2 before understanding the fix. The game drops additional Heavy ammo to the player in loading two special weapons in a single load-out (Shotguns, Grenade Launchers, and Fusion Rifles). This started when Bungie implemented the infinite primary ammo in Season 15.

In return, primary ammo bricks from enemies were removed, leaving only special and heavy ammo bricks. However, the reason for increased heavy ammo drops comes from a unique modifier from Destiny 1 called Juggler. It used to work as follows:

"No ammo drops for your equipped weapon."

Hence, equipping special weapons used to drop heavy bricks, and vice versa. Since there are currently no primary ammo bricks in the game, equipping two special ammo increases the drop rate of the heavy ammo, dropping an unintended number of the purple bricks upon kills.

Starting Destiny 2 Season 22, this will be fixed, as Bungie might even remove the Juggler modifier from the game. While players can still take on activities with two special weapons, getting heavy ammo bricks to drop will become more challenging in the future.

Developers have also stated the following regarding the special ammo meta in PvE:

"As of right now, we are not directly going to nerf double Specials, but we are keeping a very tight eye on it."

While the majority of the community has expressed their disappointment with the announcement, the company is also in the correct for deploying a fix, seeing how the entire feature was always a "bug" in the first place.