Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine Truth and Lies final test solution

The Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine was a brand-new addition to the Season of the Witch. Hidden deep within Savathun's Spire, the Witch Queen designed this engine to generate Imbaru. There are four specific tests in this engine, with the fourth one going live this week. The fourth test is known as the Truth and Lies test and is one of the most complicated puzzles in the game currently.

The Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine Truth and Lies test has major lore implications as well. Having said that, here's how players can unlock the test and subsequently solve it in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch.

How to unlock the Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine Truth and Lies final test

Just like the other tests in the game, in order to unlock the Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine Truth and Lies test, you will have to find "The Parting Gift" minor Arcana card. To locate this, you must make your way to the Altars of Summoning once again.

When you're at the Altars of Summoning, head to the main area and then turn right. You should see a very tall spire here. You need to scale this spire, and you should be able to find the minor Arcana card here.

Once you've collected this card, make your way back to the Anatheum and unlock it. With this card unlocked, you can now make your way to the Imbaru Engine Truth and Lies final test.

How to solve the Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine Truth and Lies final test

Once you've made your way to the final level of the Imbaru Engine, you will be presented with a puzzle. This will, however, be available to you if you've "grabbed" three flames from the three different seasonal activities. It's a game of two truths and a lie, or in Savathun's terms, two lies and a truth.

You will have to interact with the Hive statues and the runes on the wall to get the correct sequence. However, to know the sequence, you must activate three different Hive statues while you're making your way up to the final level.

Surrounding these three statues will be Hive runes. When you activate the statue, you will notice that these runes will be covered either by a circle or a triangle.

Take note of these symbols, and then, via a process of elimination, figure out which symbol is correct for which rune. Once you've made a note of everything, make your way to the final room and then interact with the statues in that room.

You will notice that the runes on the wall start glowing as well, with either a circle or a triangle on them. Now, based on the answer that you've calculated, check if the runes have the correct symbols on them. Once you're satisfied with the result, interact with the podium in the middle of the room.

If your solution is correct, then a new door will open and will reveal a secret that's been building up for years now. If it's incorrect, your character will die, and you will have to restart the process all over again.

If you're stuck on this, here's the solution for it:

Divide the room into four quarters, namely:

Top left

Top right

Bottom left

Bottom right

Activate the symbols in the following order:

Top left: first rune on the right

Top right: first and second runes from the right.

Bottom left: first and second runes from the right.

Bottom right: first and third runes from the right.

Once you've entered these symbols, interact with the pedestal in the middle, and you will have solved the Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine Truth and Lies test.