All major and minor Arcana cards in Destiny 2 Deck of Whispers

Arcana cards are tied to the core mechanics of Destiny 2 Season of the Witch. Players running the main seasonal activities with multiple currencies and mechanics will come across three types of cards, namely opaque, major, and minor. Most of these can be found within the Lectern of Divination, waiting to be unveiled.

There are a total of 55 cards lying around in the Lectern of Divination, including both major and minor Arcanas. The key to unlocking them is via opaque cards, found upon completing any activities of Destiny 2. Major cards can then grant a permanent buff which will appear in seasonal activities, and minor cards are just seasonal bonuses.

The following article lists all the buffs that can be found across all cards, be it the Decks or the minor bonuses.

All major Arcana cards in Destiny 2 and the buffs they can provide

To look at each buff gained from unveiling major Arcana cards, the green cards surrounding the seasonal arena will state each buff once you get close to them. Here are all the known major Arcana cards and what they can do in Savathun's Spire or Altars of Summoning:

The Witch: Can increase damage with each kill.

Can increase damage with each kill. The Sisters: Grants a chance to drop special ammo with each kill.

Grants a chance to drop special ammo with each kill. The Harbinger: Grants a chance to create an explosion with kills, allowing adjacent enemies to take damage as well.

Grants a chance to create an explosion with kills, allowing adjacent enemies to take damage as well. The Adherent: Can regenerate health and shield after each kill.

Can regenerate health and shield after each kill. Lacuna: Adds suppression on enemies upon dealing Void damage.

Adds suppression on enemies upon dealing Void damage. Liminal: Adds jolt on enemies upon dealing Arc damage.

Adds jolt on enemies upon dealing Arc damage. Ascension: Adds scorch on enemies upon dealing Solar damage.

Adds scorch on enemies upon dealing Solar damage. Lament: Reduces class ability cooldown upon final blows on enemies.

Reduces class ability cooldown upon final blows on enemies. The Truth: Reduced Grenade cooldown upon dealing final blows on enemies.

Reduced Grenade cooldown upon dealing final blows on enemies. The Lie: Reduced melee cooldown upon dealing final blows on enemies.

The Deck of Whispers card (Image via Destiny 2)

Players should note that some of the major cards from this season can be tied to the seasonal story step, hence being time-gated until a later date.

All minor Arcana cards in Destiny 2 and the buffs they can provide

As mentioned, acquiring each minor card means unlocking seasonal bonuses. This is similar to the rank-up upgrades available in the past seasons, including the likes of additional engram drops, red-border weapons, armor, and a lot more. The following is a list of all minor cards and buffs in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch:

Keeper of the Keys: Grants a small chance to drop Witch's Key upon opening a seasonal chest.

Grants a small chance to drop Witch's Key upon opening a seasonal chest. Empowered Unlocking: Grants additional Witch's Engram upon opening chests with Witch's Key.

Grants additional Witch's Engram upon opening chests with Witch's Key. Empowered Rewards: Grants additional rewards and deepsight weapon upon using Witch's Key on Savathun's Spire Legend.

Grants additional rewards and deepsight weapon upon using Witch's Key on Savathun's Spire Legend. Witch's Boom: Savathun's Spire: Can drop a Red War weapon upon using a Witch's Key in Savathun's Spire.

Can drop a Red War weapon upon using a Witch's Key in Savathun's Spire. Witch's Boom: Altars of Summoning: Can drop a Red War weapon in Altars of Summoning.

Can drop a Red War weapon in Altars of Summoning. Empowered Spire Crystals: Arc: Extends timer after charging the first crystal.

Extends timer after charging the first crystal. Empowered Spire Crystals: Solar: Can add restoration upon carrying a Solar crystal.

Can add restoration upon carrying a Solar crystal. Empowered Spire Crystals: Void: Void Crystals can be destroyed from a fair distance.

Void Crystals can be destroyed from a fair distance. Whispers of Power 1: Allows one card to be drawn in the middle of an activity.

Allows one card to be drawn in the middle of an activity. Whispers of Power 2: The same buff as Whispers of Power 1, adding the re-drawing number.

The same buff as Whispers of Power 1, adding the re-drawing number. 7 Witchcrafting cards: Drops the next Season of the Witch weapon from the Ritual table as a Deepsight gear.

Drops the next Season of the Witch weapon from the Ritual table as a Deepsight gear. 2 Enhancement Prism cards.

2 Enhancement Core cards.

1 Ascendant Shard card.

1 Exotic Engram Card.

1 Feeble Offering Card.

1 Robust Offering Card.

1 Powerful Offering Card.

4 Witch's Key.

5 Witch's Engram.

4 Red War Engram.

Witchcrafting minor card (Image via Destiny 2)

Similar to major cards, a few of the minor Arcana cards are locked for now in Destiny 2 Season 22.