Destiny 2 Semiotician god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Destiny 2 Semiotician is one of the newer weapons that Bungie introduced in the Season of the Witch. As the name suggests, this season will revolve heavily around the Hive. With that said, the weapons that developers have introduced in this season will also bear resemblance to the theme of the season itself. As usual, all these weapons come with a large perk pool, out of which only a handful of them bring out the true potential of the weapon.

The Destiny 2 Semiotician is a rocket launcher that looks a lot like the Gjallarhorn. Here's a quick rundown on how to get this weapon in the game and what the god rolls are.

Destiny 2 Semiotician drop locations and god rolls

Rocket launchers are known for their ability to deal with burst DPS. This comes in handy during boss phases like the Warpriest or even Atheon, where the enemy doesn't move too much. Despite being a new weapon, the Destiny 2 Semiotician will quickly find itself amongst the rockets that are used in such scenarios.

However, it's not wise to use this for PvP activities because heavy ammo is scarce, and the enemies are constantly moving. Although it might be a nice idea to use it to flush enemies out of cover, that's highly situational. That said, here are the god rolls for this weapon for both PvE and PvP.

Destiny 2 Semiotician PvE god rolls:

Barrel: Smart Drift Control

Magazine: High Velocity Rounds

Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier

Perk 2: Explosive Light

Destiny 2 Semiotician PvP god rolls:

Barrel: Counter Mass

Magazine: High Velocity Rounds

Perk 1: Perpetual Motion

Perk 2: Bipod

How to get the Semiotician in Destiny 2

This weapon was added alongside the Season of the Witch update. So the only way to acquire it is by completing seasonal activities. You can either decode seasonal engrams at the seasonal vendor, or you can get your hands on this weapon by completing Savathun's Spire, a three-person matchmade activity.

As for the weapon, it's worth noting that it won't be as good as some of the other rocket launchers in the game. Primarily because it's a High Impact frame weapon. When it comes to the DPS meta, you will have a better shot with weapons belonging to the Aggressive Frame or the Adaptive Frame modules.

But then again, the best part about this weapon is that it's craftable. Since there's the option of applying enhanced perks with this weapon, it's best that you craft this weapon. After you've crafted it, level the Semiotician as quickly as you can in order to make use of the enhanced perks that the weapon has to offer.