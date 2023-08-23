Destiny 2 Kept Confidence god rolls, how to get them, and more

Six new weapons have been added to Destiny 2 with the arrival of Season of the Witch, and it seems the community already has a favorite among them. Due to the substantial Hand Cannon buff in the current sandbox, the weapon type is supposed to feel potent against trash mobs. However, one of the newest seasonal weapons can go the extra mile and perform well in almost everything.

The Kept Confidence Hand Cannon can be obtained by decoding the seasonal Witch's engram at the Ritual Table or completing either of the two seasonal activities. The Hand Cannon is a Strand Adaptive Framed weapon, allowing balanced PvP fights and PvE usage with the correct perks.

This article showcases the best perk combinations on the Kept Confidence Hand Cannon for PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Kept Confidence usage and guide to obtaining it in Destiny 2

As mentioned, the Kept Confidence Hand Cannon drops from seasonal activities and the vendor. The Season 22 vendor is the Ritual Table, which can be found by going through the portal located in the HELM. Upon interacting with the vendor, click on the "Focusing" section and look for the weapon under the second tab.

To decode a Kept Confidence, you will need four Witch's engram and 9,000 Glimmer. However, red-border drops won't be guaranteed with each drop. Much like any seasonal weapon, there have to be five deepsight copies of the weapon for a craftable version.

Ritual Table weapon focusing (Image via Destiny 2)

When it comes to usage, having the weapon as a primary go-to against Guardians in Crucible is recommended. An Adaptive Framed Hand Cannon can work best in PvP instead of PvE due to its balance fire rate at the cost of damage.

However, with the recent buff to Hand Cannons in PvE alongside the Overload perk to the weapon type, Kept Confidence can be a viable option for endgame activities.

Kept Confidence PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Kept Confidence (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks for Kept Confidence Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Killing Wind for mobility, weapon Range, and Handling after final blows.

Eye of the Storm for increased Accuracy and Handling as the health of the user gets lower.

Quickdraw is a great perk in PvP, especially when players are looking to body-shot opposing Guardians with Sniper Rifles, followed by finishers with Hand Cannons. Harmony can be viable with another primary weapon within the inventory, granting damage with an alternative weapon kill.

Kept Confidence PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Kept Confidence PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks for Kept Confidence Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

Extended Magazine for extra ammunition, reduced reload speed, and increased airborne effectiveness.

Loose Change for increased reload speed upon inflicting debuff.

Collective Action for increased damage upon throwing a Strand Tangle or collecting elemental pickups such as Ionic Traces, Void Elementals, Firesprites, Stasis Shards, and Strand Tangles.

Having Thresh for increased super in the last row can also be a good choice.