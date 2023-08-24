All weekly challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Weekly challenges are back with a new Destiny 2 season, this time being the most Hive-based entry in recent times. The Season of the Witch is the story of Eris Morn subjecting herself to Hive magic, while on the quest to get more power with the help of Savathun's Ghost, Immaru. Hence, to level up the seasonal artifact and Power bonus, obtaining huge chunks of EXP is important.

The following article lists all the weekly challenges in Season of the Witch from week 1 to 10. Note that you can obtain currencies from previous seasons by completing additional challenges as well, all accessible via the "Past Challenges" tab. Lastly, there are "Seasonal Bonuses" active from Season of the Deep, allowing you to complete any remaining triumphs.

Having the right power bonus and artifact perks is important in the recent Destiny 2 seasonal entries, as Grandmaster Nightfall and high-tier PvE activities will be achieved sooner. Completing challenges and earning EXPs is the fastest way to achieve higher power.

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch seasonal challenges for Week 1

Eris Morn (Image via Bungie)

The following list includes every objective required for Destiny 2 Season 22 week 1 challenges:

Acolyte's Ascent I: Complete Week 1 in the seasonal quest "The Bladed Path".

Witch's Spoils: Open chests in seasonal activities such as the Savathun's Spire or Altars of Summoning. Bonus progression can be earned by opening chests with Witch's Key.

Complete all weekly playlist challenges. Round and round we go: Generate orbs of light in Vanguard, Gambit, and Crucible playlist.

Generate orbs of light in Vanguard, Gambit, and Crucible playlist. Precision Calibration: Weapons such as Scout Rifle, Sniper Rifle, and Linear Fusion Rifle need calibration in activities. Bonus progression can be earned by defeating Guardians.

There are no unique rewards in Week 1, except the regular specks of Bright Dust and chunks of EXP.

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch seasonal challenges for Week 2

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch (Image via Bungie)

The following list includes every objective required for Destiny 2 Season 22 week 2 challenges:

Acolyte's Ascent II: Complete Week 2 steps in the seasonal quest.

Master the Light by defeating combatants with Void, Arc, and Solar damage. Additional objectives require players to unveil Minor Arcana cards. Legend Spire: Complete Savathun's Spire on Legend difficulty.

Stun a total of 50 Champions. Most Dangerous Prey: Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit.

Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit. Bank, Kill, Repeat: Earn points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating combatants in Gambit.

Similar to week 1 rewards, the rewards include EXP and Bright Dust only.