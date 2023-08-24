Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Deck of Whispers guide: Cards, requirements, and more

Understanding the core mechanics of Destiny 2 Season of the Witch can be a little challenging for a few players. Bungie recently changed the game's seasonal model by adding new ways to upgrade drops and rewards. Hence, getting into the grind can become confusing, especially with many activities, weapons, and armor pieces.

The mechanic mentioned in this article is tied to the deck of cards available for multiple upgrades in Season of the Witch. They can be found inside the Season 22 room located at the HELM. There are also two additional vendors this season: the Ritual Table and Lectern of Divination.

The following article will guide you through the core mechanics in Season of the Witch and using the different cards from Lectern of Divination.

Lectern of Divination and Deck of Whispers guide in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

To start, make sure to have the week 1 seasonal questline completed before moving on to the mechanics. Once done, you will notice two activities open up in your H.E.L.M. map, which are Savathun's Spire and Altars of Summoning. As for the different cards, there are three total, namely Opaque Card, Major Arcana, and Minor Arcana.

Lectern of Divination (Image via Destiny 2)

The following is a list of things you can do to acquire each card and use them correctly according to the season's mechanic:

Run a seasonal or any activity in the game to get the Opaque Cards to drop.

Use the Opaque Card to purchase Major Arcana, These are equivalent to bounties, requiring objective completions in Savathun's Spire, Altars of Summoning, or Altars of Sorrow.

Major Arcana grants Insight which can be turned in on the Lectern of Divination.

which can be turned in on the Lectern of Divination. Minor Arcana can grant small seasonal benefits.

Turning in Insights will grant cards, found on the opposite side of the Lectern near the stairs.

will grant cards, found on the opposite side of the Lectern near the stairs. Having five of these cards will activate the Deck of Whispers, allowing you to get a random buff in your Savathun's Spire or Altars of Summoning run.

You can change your deck by having more than five cards at a time.

Unlocked Opaque Card (Image via Destiny 2)

There might be times when the buffs in each Savathun's Spire run can be different from your ally. In addition, if you do not have any of the cards or a deck unlocked, you won't be able to acquire a card buff regardless if your fireteam member has five cards unlocked.

Cards for Deck of Whispers (Image via Destiny 2)

It is also worth noting that Opaque Cards can be found lying around in hidden corners of seasonal activities and the main seasonal hub. Some of the Opaque Cards throughout the Lactern's inventory can drop materials on a drop, as not all of them are associated with Major and Minor Arcana.

Other currencies include Witch's Key for opening seasonal chests, alongside Feeble, Robust, and Powerful offerings to start different difficulty tier encounters in Altars of Summoning.