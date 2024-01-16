Everything leaving with Destiny 2 The Final Shape in 2024

There remains no doubt that Destiny 2 The Final Shape will be the game's biggest expansion yet, both in terms of content and core changes. After weeks of showcases and trailers, Bungie postponed the release by four months to ensure some final tweaks to the game for a near-perfect release. Due to this, the community got the chance to finish their objectives one last time.

The changes coming with the expansions are massive, and it will surely take quite a bit of time to learn. From removing seasonal models altogether to implementing a new system, this article lists everything that is getting removed starting June 4, 2024, when The Final Shape hits official servers.

Seasons, Exotic missions, and more content are getting removed from Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2 The Final Shape can be considered a complete overhaul of the looter-shooter title, as most of the core seasonal content is getting removed. Here is a small list of things that players can expect to leave with the expansion:

Seasonal model

Exotic missions

Seasonal Ghost shell, Sparrows, and Ships

Weapons from seasonal vendor

Lightfall seasonal triumphs

Lightfall seasonal vendors

Seasonal destinations

Seasonal activities

Currencies and consumables

Expand Tweet

Below are detailed lists of each section, including all the Destiny 2 activities, vendors, and rewards scheduled to leave the game in June 2024:

Seasonal model: Starting with The Final Shape, the usual three-month-long seasonal model will be replaced by "Episodes."

Starting with The Final Shape, the usual three-month-long seasonal model will be replaced by "Episodes." Exotic missions: Three Exotic missions, NODE.OVRD.AVALON, Deep Dive Exotic Mission, and Starcrossed will become unavailable. Weapons tier to these missions will possibly be added through Exotic rotators.

Three Exotic missions, NODE.OVRD.AVALON, Deep Dive Exotic Mission, and Starcrossed will become unavailable. Weapons tier to these missions will possibly be added through Exotic rotators. Seasonal Exotic cosmetics and triumphs: Familiar Felines, Weekly Wetwork, Season of the Deep vendor rep, Into the Depths quest, Aquarium Vivarium, Legendary Trifecto, We Stand Unbroken, War Table vendor rep, Firmware Update, Season of the Wish vendor rep, Season of the Wish reward, Sister and Swords, Resplendent Ritual, Spire of Legends.

Familiar Felines, Weekly Wetwork, Season of the Deep vendor rep, Into the Depths quest, Aquarium Vivarium, Legendary Trifecto, We Stand Unbroken, War Table vendor rep, Firmware Update, Season of the Wish vendor rep, Season of the Wish reward, Sister and Swords, Resplendent Ritual, Spire of Legends. Weapons and armor: All seasonal weapons from Season of Defiance, Deep, Witch, and Wish.

All seasonal weapons from Season of Defiance, Deep, Witch, and Wish. Triumphs: Seasonal seals tied to the four seasons of Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Seasonal seals tied to the four seasons of Destiny 2 Lightfall. Vendors: War Table from Season of Defiance, Sonar Station from Season of the Deep, Ritual Table from Season of the Witch, and Spirit of Riven from Season of the Wish.

War Table from Season of Defiance, Sonar Station from Season of the Deep, Ritual Table from Season of the Witch, and Spirit of Riven from Season of the Wish. Seasonal destinations: Dive Tank from Season of the Deep, Athenaeum from Season of the Witch, Spirit's Anchor from Season of the Wish, and The Farm from Season of Defiance.

Dive Tank from Season of the Deep, Athenaeum from Season of the Witch, Spirit's Anchor from Season of the Wish, and The Farm from Season of Defiance. All seasonal activities and missions: Defiant Battlegrounds, Legend Defiant Battlegrounds, Ovrd.AVALON, Salvage, Deep Dives, Savathun’s Spire, Altars of Summoning, The Imbaru Engine, Riven’s Lair, The Coil, Starcrossed, Fishing spots

Defiant Battlegrounds, Legend Defiant Battlegrounds, Ovrd.AVALON, Salvage, Deep Dives, Savathun’s Spire, Altars of Summoning, The Imbaru Engine, Riven’s Lair, The Coil, Starcrossed, Fishing spots All Seasonal consumables & currencies: Legendary Shards, War Table engrams, Sonar Station engrams, Ritual Table engrams, Spirit of Riven engrams, Defiant Key, Fishing Tackle, Deep Dive Key, Salvage Key, Witch’s Key, Feeble Offering, Robust Offering, Powerful Offering, Lair Key

Note that the ongoing Destiny 2 Guardian Ranks will also reset with new objectives in the mix, allowing players to grind from Rank 6.