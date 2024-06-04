How to get the Red Death Reformed Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2

Red Death Reformed is one of the many Exotics available in Destiny 2, and it is a real trip back in time. Based on the original Destiny 1 Exotic Red Death, this Solar Pulse Rifle is incredibly easy or moderately tedious to unlock, depending on how you approach the upcoming content in The Final Shape. It is also a must-have for Pulse rifle users, especially fans of Solar damage.

With solid handling, a great perk, and decent stats all around, Red Death Reformed is one of the cooler unlockable Exotics in the upcoming expansion. Here’s everything you need to know about this gun, from how to unlock it to what it can do.

Where to find the Red Death Reformed Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2

Finding this exotic is just a matter of getting it in the Season Pass (Image via Bungie)

The Red Death Reformed Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2 is found in both versions of the Episode 1: Echoes Season Pass. If you’ve got the Premium Season Pass, then you need not do anything much, as it unlocks at Level 1. However, if you’re using the Free Battle Pass, you’ll have some grinding to do, as it unlocks at Level 40.

Trending

There’s no worrying about Xur having it this week with Red Death Reformed. If you are on the Free Season Pass, grind out the levels, and you should have it soon enough. It’s a gun with an incredible amount of promise and looks fun to wield.

Red Death Reformed Stats and Perks in Destiny 2

The Red Death Reformed stats (Image via Bungie)

Red Death Reformed appears to be an incredible Exotic based on what it can do in Destiny 2. While many Exotics were leaked recently, it was great to see this throwback among them. Being a Solar Pulse Rifle, it promises amazing synergy for a number of builds.

It will be interesting to see how it gets used going forward. As far as numbers go, you can find the stats for this new Exotic Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle below:

Red Death stats

Impact: 33

Range: 85

Stability: 49

Handling: 29

Reload Speed: 46

Aim Assistance: 32

Zoom: 17

Airborne Effectiveness: 24

Rounds Per Minute: 340

Magazine: 30

Recoil Direction: 86 down

Red Death Reformed also has a few known perks to go with its Solar element. Redemption gives you increased reload speed and Cures you. In addition, Reloading after final blows Cures nearby allies. That level of survivability will come in handy in the trials and challenges to come.

It also has Inverse Relationship. This trait gives you increased handling, reduced flinch, and increased movement speed for a short time after you deal damage with it. It also deals greater damage when you are at a lower health. At this time, what the Catalyst for Red Death Reformed does, and how it is unlocked is unknown. Once more information is available, we will update you accordingly.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape releases today, June 4, 2024, once the servers come back online. It will offer a wealth of new content, and if you want to catch up on the story, one clever loremaster has you covered with a 10-hour video.