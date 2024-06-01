Destiny 2 loremaster captures 10 years of lore up till The Final shape in 10-hour video

Live-service games often need an engaging story to hold the players' interest, and Destiny 2 makes a valiant effort on that front. The 'mythic sci-fi' world of Bungie's Flagship MMO-lite looter shooter series ensconced thousands of years in lore. Understandably, many players find a hard time digesting all of this at a go.

Destiny 2 picks up on the already established lore of the first game and expands it further. With every big expansion - such as the upcoming Destiny 2: The Final Shape - the story gets ever more nuanced and complex.

For those who are really interested in the story, there is an organized way you can take in all of the lore - but it will take 10 hours. Prominent Destiny loremaster youtuber My Name is Byf has recently put out a detailed story recap to this effect.

The Destiny 2 lore saga is massive (Image via Bungie)

Among content creators who primarily cover Destiny lore, 'My name is Byf' is the most popular - with over a million youtube subscribers to his name.

This is not his first attempt at a full Destiny story recap. He made his first swing at it four years ago, with a four-hour-long video summarizing everything till the Y3 Expansions. Regardless, the latest video is his most comprehensive and ambitious so far.

The Final Shape's story beats will be a crucial plot point in the Destiny 2 lore, of saga-ending proportions. It will be a conclusive end to what Bungie collectively calls the 'Light and Darkness Saga' - whose momentum has been building up since the Beyond Light expansion in 2020.

My name is Byf's lore recap, however, is not limited to the Light and Darkness Saga. It goes all the way back to the genesis of the Sol system, including all the events of Destiny 1.

If you like long video essays, this lore recap will be your exact jam - but there is no need to binge it. The video description provides convenient segments you can use as an index to snap to any point of the story you find particularly interesting.

Here's the full video: