Destiny 2 The Final Shape leaks hint at all new Raid weapons 

Multiple leaks regarding Destiny 2 The Final Shape have been pouring in, where the community got to know almost all of the weapons associated with the upcoming Raid. It should first be noted that the new Raid has been titled "Salvation's Edge," with six new Legendary weapons, a Legendary armor set for all three classes, alongside an Exotic weapon.

This article lists down all the leaks regarding the new Raid. However, it seems that the associated seal and the triumphs remain unknown for now.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks made by Bungie Leaks, a renowned dataminer on Twitter. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

All leaks for the upcoming Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge Raid

The following is a list of names leaked ahead of The Final Shape launch, showcasing all six upcoming Legendary weapons from the Salvation's Edge Raid:

Summum Bonum Legendary Arc Sword

Legendary Arc Sword Forthcoming Deviance Legendary Void Glaive

Legendary Void Glaive Critical Anomaly Stasis Aggressive Framed Legendary Sniper Rifle

Stasis Aggressive Framed Legendary Sniper Rifle Nullify Solar Heavy Two-Burst Framed Legendary Pulse Rifle

Solar Heavy Two-Burst Framed Legendary Pulse Rifle Imminence Strand Lightweight Framed Legendary Submachine Gun

Strand Lightweight Framed Legendary Submachine Gun Non-Denouement Arc Precision Framed Legendary Bow

Regarding the Exotic, it seems that the players will get a Strand Linear Fusion Rifle called "Euphony." However, it remains to be seen whether the weapon will be slotted in the Kinetic or the Heavy slot. Its Exotic trait, Unwound, creates a Threadling at the target's location after dealing sustained damage to that target.

The following couple of images showcase two pieces of the Raid armor set of the Warlock class.

Warlock helmet and robe from the upcoming Raid in Destiny 2 The Final Shape (Image via Bungie)

Lastly, a few mods related to the Raid have been leaked as well. Here is a list of them with their usage, leaking some of the Raid mechanics in the process:

Electrified Conductor: In the Salvation's Edge Raid, receive a large amount of special ammo when charging a conductor

In the Salvation's Edge Raid, receive a large amount of special ammo when charging a conductor High-tier Elimination: In the Salvation's Edge Raid, receive bonus ability energy when defeating challenging combatants or higher

In the Salvation's Edge Raid, receive bonus ability energy when defeating challenging combatants or higher Arm's Reach: No in-game explanation provided

No in-game explanation provided Stacked: In the Raid, final blows have a chance to spawn heavy ammo while in the possession of Resonance

In the Raid, final blows have a chance to spawn heavy ammo while in the possession of Resonance Persistence Resonance: In the Raid, spawn orbs of light while depositing Resonance.

Destiny 2's Salvation's Edge Raid is all set to be released on June 7, 10 am PST, which is the standard daily reset time.