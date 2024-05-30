Destiny 2 leaks showcase all seasonal weapons from Episode Echoes 

The leaks regarding the new Destiny 2 expansion and its following season don't seem to end. Episode Echoes will soon follow The Final Shape's campaign, where players will get a whole new set of weapons, armor, and story missions, made as a new chapter in Year 7. However, almost every gear piece associated with the Episode has been leaked online.

This article features all the leaks tied to the upcoming Episode Echoes, including all Legendary weapons, Exotics, and the official cover that reveals a new character.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks made by Bungie Leaks, a renowned dataminer on Twitter. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

All leaks for Destiny 2 Episode Echoes

The following is a list of names leaked ahead of the Episode: Echoes launch, showcasing all six upcoming Legendary weapons from the season:

Lost Signal: Stasis Area Denial Framed Legendary Breech Grenade Launcher. The archetype leaves behind a lingering pool that deals damage-over-time effect

Aberrant Action: Solar Rocket Assisted Framed Legendary Sidearm, similar to Indebted Kindness.

Sightline Survey: Arc Precision Framed Legendary Hand Cannon.

Timeworn Wayfarer: Solar Aggressive Framed Legendary Sniper Rifle

Corrasion: Arc Heavy two-burst Framed Legendary Pulse Rifle

Ill Omen: Stasis Caster Framed Legendary Sword

Regarding the seasonal ritual weapon, players can get a new Submachine Gun named "Perfect Pitch," by maxing out the reputation rank of either one of the three ritual vendors. The weapon will have the Solar element with fixed perks, such as Subsistence and a new perk in the third column, alongside Incandescent and Onslaught in the fourth column.

Red Death Reformed, the returning Solar Exotic Pulse Rifle can be picked up from the season pass, alongside its catalyst at season rank 145. While on the topic of season pass, it should be noted that additional leaks confirm an overflow of ranks.

Bungie will provide more than 100 ranks in the upcoming Destiny 2 Episode battle pass, counting up to 200 or perhaps more.

Lastly, the post above shows the official cover of Destiny 2 Episode Echoes, featuring a new character that seems to be a cross-hybrid between a human and Vex.