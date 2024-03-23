Destiny 2 Episodes leaks: All upcoming stories, new activities, and more

Destiny 2 Episodes will be implemented alongside The Final Shape launch. Bungie confirmed the concept of seasons to disappear from June 4, 2024, as Season of the Wish becomes the last of it. While many wonder about the story's direction with the new model, a few leaks have surfaced from reputed sources regarding the Episodes' story and more.

This article will show only the leaks tied to the upcoming Episodes in The Final Shape, alongside the rumored storylines in each of them. The expansion is confirmed to hold three Episodes, each having its own set of activities, weapons, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by a renowned leaker named Bungie Leaks on X.com. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

All new Destiny 2 Episodes leak with stories and more

The episode titles announced with The Final Shape are Echoes, Revenant, and Heresy. Bungie Leaks on X.com stated the following regarding the sources:

"This is all from a Bungie dev who was allegedly laid off early into the development of Destiny 2: Into the Light"

Most of the following information is based on the future stories in Echoes and Revenant, so viewer discretion is advised.

For Echoes, it seems that the story will focus on Sol Divisive after Witness' defeat in The Final Shape expansion, alongside planets such as Venus, Mercury, and IO becoming prominent in the story. Osiris, Asher Mir, and Praedyth will reportedly be the main characters, as Praedith has been leaked as the only one capable of stopping the Sol Divisive.

Asher Mir in the Destiny 2 AVALON mission (Image via Bungie)

For Revenant, the story is set to focus on Scorn and the civil war between them after Witness' defeat. Guardians will likely see different enemy Scorn factions, as Fanatic will have his faction in the Episode. Additionally, Crow is expected to have a major involvement, as a sub-plot will include a backstory of Crow and Fanatic.

Fanatic and Uldren Sov in Destiny 2 Forsaken (Image via Bungie)

Lastly, the Revenant Episode will reportedly have a 12-player activity called "Skirmishes." Additional details remain unknown. Unfortunately, nothing concrete is available for the Episode "Heresy."