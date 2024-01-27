Destiny 2 The Final Shape leaks hint at a 12-player activity and a new Exotic weapon

Destiny 2's The Final Shape is still far from being released on official servers. Bungie's final expansion for the long-running saga is undergoing a lot of tweaks and fixes before the company deems it ready for launch. However, the community is getting bored with the repeatable seasonal content between now and the final release date.

To everyone's surprise, Liz, a reliable leaker in the community, recently came forward to reveal information about Destiny 2's future. One of their recent Discord posts hints at an upcoming 12-player activity and an Exotic Pulse Rifle.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by a renowned data miner called Liz. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

12-player activity and an Exotic weapon leaked for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

There have been a lot of leaks surrounding Destiny 2's The Final Shape, most of which have been put out on the internet, only to be scrapped later on. However, as explained earlier, the latest information comes from a renowned leaker with a solid record. They go by the name Liz, and their posts can be found on either the Destiny Leaks Discord or an X account with the same name.

Here is what Liz posted:

"12 player activity is coming in the future. Exotic Pulse in Episode 2."

The release window of this 12-player activity remains unknown, as the leak hints at the "future." However, a more specific window has been revealed for an Exotic Pulse Rifle, which is Episode 2.

Players can expect the first Episode to come out alongside The Final Shape's launch, with the second one following four months later. This means there is still plenty of time before the weapon comes along.

Destiny 2 had its share of 12-player activities in the past, where players could form a massive fireteam and enter endgame game modes. Whether Bungie implements the feature officially remains to be seen.

The Final Shape expansion has been delayed until June 4, 2024.