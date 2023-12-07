Is the Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin Dungeon farmable?

Warlord's Ruin is Destiny 2's newest dungeon and the second one in the Lightfall expansion. Unlike other dungeons in the game, this one is comparatively shorter, but the number of enemies is quite high. There's also an interesting bit of lore associated with this, falling in line with the season's overall theme.

However, there's one thing that many players have been wondering, and that is if Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin is farmable. So, this article will clarify whether this dungeon allows you to do so.

Can you farm the Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin dungeon?

Expand Tweet

Just like the other dungeons in Destiny 2, Warlord's Ruin is farmable. You can farm the individual encounters as well as the entire dungeon at a stretch, considering that it's a short one.

While the boss-fight mechanics can be slightly complicated, you can go through them easily after getting the hang of them. Most importantly, compared to the game's other dungeons, this one can be soloed quite easily, especially when using the appropriate builds.

That said, you can farm for every weapon and armor in the Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin dungeon loot table, barring the Exotic weapon. You have a chance of getting the Buried Bloodline during your first run every week. If you get it during this run, you won't need any other copies because it drops with curated rolls only.

If, however, you don't get it during your first completion of the dungeon, you'll have to wait until the next week to try for this weapon. Although it's a nice way to keep players coming back to the dungeon in pursuit of this weapon, it's worth noting that the weapon is perfect for only a handful of builds in the game.

Expand Tweet

To conclude, the Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin is a completely farmable dungeon. In fact, you can even farm the encounters for items like the Blighted Wishing Glass and Dark Ether. It's been a while since the developers have released a dungeon such as this, but the fact that it came during a season that will last for around seven months at this point is rather unfortunate.

Overall, based on the lore and the activities that the Season of the Wish has to offer, it had the makings to be one of the best seasons of the game. Then again, considering it's been extended this much, players might lose interest in it soon enough.