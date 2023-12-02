Destiny 2 Buried Bloodlines: How to get, catalyst, perks, and more

The Destiny 2 Buried Bloodlines is the latest to have joined the never ending array of Exotic weapons in the game. It is paired with the Warlord's Ruin dungeon introduced in Season of the Wish. Despite being a sidearm, it looks very unique and comes with some really interesting perks that synchronize well with certain builds in the game.

That said, here's a quick rundown of how to get this weapon, along with the perks it offers. This article also covers how to get the catalyst.

How to get the Destiny 2 Buried Bloodlines Exotic sidearm

Expand Tweet

Considering that the Destiny 2 Buried Bloodlines Exotic is associated with the Warlord's Ruin dungeon, the only way to complete it is by defeating the final boss of the dungeon itself. Like the other raid or dungeon-related Exotics, this one is also governed by the RNG mechanic. So, there's no guarantee that you will get the weapon on your first completion.

There are, however, a few triumphs that you can do in order to increase the chance of the weapon dropping for you:

Heed The Whispers, O Vengeance Mine – Find 10 Ahamkara Bones strewn throughout the Warlock’s Ruin dungeon and hear their accompanying story.

– Find 10 Ahamkara Bones strewn throughout the Warlock’s Ruin dungeon and hear their accompanying story. She Stood Alone, O Vengeance Mine – Complete the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon solo without leaving the activity.

– Complete the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon solo without leaving the activity. Withstand The Siege, O Vengeance Mine – Complete each encounter of the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon on Master difficulty.

Buried Bloodlines perks

Being an Exotic weapon in nature, the Destiny 2 Buried Bloodlines has two perks, one being the intrinsic perks and the other being the Exotic perk:

Hungering Quarrel (Intrinsic): Fires two tracking bolts that leech health from the target.

Fires two tracking bolts that leech health from the target. Violent Reanimation (Exotic): Rapid final blows with this weapon grant Devour to the wielder.

With the addition of the catalyst, the efficacy of these two perks increases, making the weapon more powerful than it already is.

How to get the Destiny 2 Buried Bloodlines Exotic catalyst

Expand Tweet

Interestingly enough, the Buried Bloodlines Exotic catalyst is locked behind a mission. After you've acquired the weapon, you will be able to pick up a mission known as "In the Shadow of the Mountain." There are three puzzles that are a part of this mission.

Once you complete these three puzzles, you will have to defeat a Servitor boss. After you've defeated the boss, you will receive the Buried Bloodlines Exotic catalyst in Destiny 2. Overall, this weapon, along with its catalyst, works very well with the Void subclass and will pair well with the Gyrfalcon's Hauberk.