New Destiny 2 Exotic ornament and shader combination brings back fond SIVA memories

Destiny 2 developers often hide a few secrets and easter eggs within the game. The game's community, which is one of the most creative bunches, wastes no time when it comes to decoding them. While the recent discovery didn't take a lot of time, it is still a nice throwback from the old days for fans of SIVA.

One of the newest ornaments for the Gyrfalcon's Hauberk, called Pressure Stabilizer, seems to have brought back memories of a fan-favorite faction. The Owl Sector, a name known by community veterans, were allies of the main Vanguard, helping them fight SIVA and other enemies.

Over time, the terms Owl Sector and SIVA were heard less within the story, bringing back a nostalgic factor into the whole thing. Hence, the community is delighted to see the connection, a few of whom are still hopeful for a possible SIVA return after the conclusion of the current saga.

Owl Sector and SIVA appear after players make a connection with a Destiny 2 ornament and shader

As mentioned, the ornament is tied to Hunter's Gyrfalcon's Hauberk chest piece in Destiny 2. While the resemblance with the Owl Sector emblem isn't unmistakable in its default state, applying a few shaders can make things more transparent. The Twitter post below can clarify things for readers looking to make a distinction.

The shader used in the post mentioned above is called Paragon. However, players can experiment with other shaders in the game to make their Guardian look more relaxed. Additionally, as shown in the post, applying the Paragon shader does make the Gyrfalcon's ornament closer to the original icon of Owl Sector, a nice touch of the forgotten history in Destiny 2.

Pressure Stabilizer ornament (Image via Bungie)

Owl Sector can be categorized as a separate organization run by civilians. Their first involvement inside the game's lore was shown via the Rise of Iron expansion, leading to the SIVA virus outbreak and Wrath of the Machine Raid.

Much to a veteran's excitement, Owl Sector can return after The Final Shape's conclusion, helping the Vanguard and Guardians with their vast resources. However, the only mention of them in Destiny 2 was heard back in the Warmind expansion.

Ana Bray's love interest, Camrin Dumuzi, is also an active agent of the Owl Sector in the current timeline of Destiny 2.