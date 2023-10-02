5 best Destiny 2 Raid Exotic weapons

Raids are at the heart of Destiny 2's gameplay, providing challenging encounters that demand careful coordination and teamwork. Each of these raids is unique, featuring its own mechanics, enemies, rewards, and trials for Guardians to tackle. The ultimate reward for their efforts is one of the game's highly coveted Raid Exotics.

These Raid Exotic weapons are one of the most sought-after loots in Destiny 2. Within these raid challenges, players have an opportunity to acquire specific weapons that are tied exclusively to the final boss of each raid.

Listed below are some of the best Raid Exotic weapons that you should add to your arsenal.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Conditional Finality and other great Raid Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2

1) Conditional Finality

Conditional Finality in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Conditional Finality is a versatile shotgun in Destiny 2. It is also one of the most powerful weapons available in the Root of Nightmare's raid. It was regarded as one of the best Raid Exotics to ever come out in the game in a long time.

Conditional Finality has excellent base stats, and it is pretty rare, with an estimated base drop rate of around 5%.

With its ability to both inflict Solar and Stasis damage, igniting and freezing opponents with each shot, this weapon is very handy in the player’s quest across the game’s core playlists. It is also an incredible option for quickly stunning Major and Boss-tier opponents and dealing constant shatter damage and excellent potential damage with a hot-swap setup in PvE mode.

2) Divinity

Divinity rifle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Divinity is a useful support weapon in Destiny 2, as its main purpose is to weaken opponents so that other players can do more damage. Specifically, it deals 15% greater damage to every enemy it envelops, so it is very useful to debuff high-level bosses and defeat common foes and champions.

This Exotic trace rifle is also an effective weapon in raid battles. What makes it unique is that it stacks with other buffs and debuffs in the game.

Divinity is great when combined with S-tier Exotic Armor like the Warlock's Cenotaph Mask since the trace rifle can be reloaded with this exotic helmet. This allows it to mark targets and makes enemies produce ammunition for the player’s team.

3) Necrochasm

Necrochasm in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Necrochasm has returned to Destiny 2, and it can be obtained by players after completing the Crota's End. It is a great option for Guardians seeking the power of Hive weaponry.

Necrochasm's Cursebringer perk triggers a devastating explosion. Should this explosion lead to a kill, the weapon's magazine automatically refills. Reloading after achieving a precision final blow or dispatching an enemy with the Cursed Thrall explosion increases the weapon's rate of fire and stability. This allows players to chain-kill hordes of enemies in PvE encounters.

4) Vex Mythoclast

Vex Mythoclast in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Vex Mythoclast is an Exotic weapon that players can get after completing the Vault of Glass raid. Its Solar element makes it exceptionally effective against elemental shields, and it boasts a lack of charge time and the ability for sustained fire.

While the Vex Mythoclast is considered a Fusion Rifle, it acts more like an Auto Rifle with its rapid fire rate and infinite ammo. It has been balanced and reworked a lot of times in the past and is now a strong choice for PvP battles.

5) Collective Obligation

Collective Obligation in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Collective Obligation is a great weapon that players can get after defeating Rhulk in the Vow of the Disciple raid. It has a special perk called Void Leech, which lets it soak up Void debuffs when players suppress weakened or volatile enemies. Guardians can then use these absorbed debuffs by holding the action button.

Players can use the Alternate Weapon Action to switch between firing modes once the Collective Obligation is charged. When they fire it after switching modes, it will apply the Void debuffs that were absorbed earlier. This Exotic Pulse Rifle works best when used with a Void subclass that can make the most out of Void Leech.