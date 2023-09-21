Destiny 2 Dead Weight god rolls, drop locations, and more

Dead Weight is among the most exciting weapons in the Destiny 2 sandbox. Much like any ritual gear piece, this particular Shotgun has an array of perks, making it a bit tougher for players to get a god roll. Out of 24 perks, only a combination of two is considered the best for different activities.

The following article focuses on the Dead Weight Shotgun and will try to explain why it does not live up to its name. It should also be noted that you can get it from Drifter, as it is a ritual weapon tied to Gambit. Hence, there are no chances of crafting a deep-sight version.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get the Dead Weight Shotgun in Destiny 2?

A ritual weapon can be found rather easily in Destiny 2, usually by completing an activity or just spending a few currency in exchange for the weapon. Dead Weight is no different, as Drifter 'sells' it within the Focused Decoding section for one Gambit Engram, 25 Legendary Shards, and 5000 Glimmer.

Since there are 24 perks to choose from, any chance of acquiring a god roll will require a lot of engrams and additional materials. Additionally, Dead Weight is an Arc Rapid Fire Framed Shotgun, which is a favorable archetype anywhere in the game.

Dead Weight god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

PvE god roll for Dead Weight Rapid Fire Framed Shotgun (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks for the Dead Weight Shotgun, recommended for PvE:

Barrel Shroud for increased Stability and Handling.

Extended Mag for increased magazine size.

Auto-loading holster for reloading the weapon upon holstering.

One-two punch for increased melee damage upon hitting an enemy with every pallet of a shot.

While on the topic of melee damage builds, Grave Robber can be an easy replacement in the third column, allowing users to reload the weapon from reserves with melee kills. Swashbuckler is a great damage perk to have with melee builds, while Adrenaline Junkie can work with Grenade builds.

Dead Weight god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

Dead Weight PvP god roll as shown in the API site (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks for the Dead Weight Shotgun, recommended for PvP:

Full Choke for tightened barrel and less projectile spread.

Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

Perpetual Motion for increased Stability, Handling, and reload speed while in motion.

Swashbuckler/Adrenaline Junkie for increased damage with kills.

Surplus is another perk to have in the third column, which will play a similar role to that of Perpetual Motion.