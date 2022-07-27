One Small Step god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Rapid Fire Shotguns are one of the rarest weapon types in Destiny 2. Aside from the likes of IKELOS SG, Wishbringer, and Dead Weight, the game has only one Kinetic Rapid Fire Framed Shotgun in its loot pool. And since the Perfect Paradox has been vaulted, the only weapon worth getting is the One Small Step from the Moon.

The Rapid Fire weapon was vaulted with the Beyond Light expansion, but was brought back two seasons later with the Splicer. With so many ability-based builds prominent in the game right now, players often require a strong Kinetic weapon to pair with their primary Energy weapon.

One Small Step is, rather, a huge step towards an ideal build for both close to medium range add (mob) clearing and for boss DPS.

Best perk combinations for Destiny 2 Shotgun, One Small Step (2022)

1) How to get the weapon and use it

Quest for the One Small Step Shotgun (Image via Destiny 2)

To obtain the One Small Step Shotgun, players can start by heading to The Moon and starting the "Essence of Rage" quest. Each of these quests requires a Phantasmal Core, which further requires five Phantasmal Fragments. Fragments can be gathered from anywhere in the system by defeating Nightmares.

As mentioned before, One Small Step is a Rapid Fire weapon, which is great for shutting down formidable enemies in Raids and Dungeons. As opposed to Heritage, One Small Step has a lower damage output in terms of precision damage.

However, with enemies such as Vex Minotaurs and normal bosses, the One Small Step can deal significantly more damage to the body, as landing precision shots can make it harder in certain situations.

2) PvE god roll

Destiny 2 PvE perk combinations for One Small Step (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 doesn't necessarily power creep a lot of gears. Players are currently driven by meta, which usually gets them to use a specific weapon. Rapid Fire Shotguns were once popular, especially when the IKELOS SG or the Perfect Paradox came out. This was also around the time when pinnacles such as Mountaintop and Recluse were the most commonly used ones.

The best perk combinations for One Small Step are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Range, and Handling.

Steady Rounds for more Stability.

Auto-Loading Holster for reloading the weapon while it's not equipped.

One-Two Punch for more melee damage after landing all pallet shots on an enemy.

Other perks such as Lead from Gold paired with Swashbuckler are a great combination for both add clearing and boss DPS.

3) PvP god roll

One Small Step PvP perk (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Rapid Fired Shotguns are always tricky when it comes to killing enemy Guardians. Obviously, players tend to move around a lot during 1v1 fights, which makes it hard for one to land a clean shot and control the weapon's recoil simultaneously. However, it can guarantee a kill if one can land two shots in quick succession.

The best perk combinations in One Small Step in PvP are as follows:

Full Choke for the tightened barrel which reduces pallet spread.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Slideshot for more Range and Stability while sliding. This can also reload the weapon.

Swashbuckler for 33% more damage with melee kills, stacks up to 5x.

Other perks such as Surplus and Thresh are good options to pick as well to make full use of this weapon in PvP.

