Banshee selling some great PvP weapons in Destiny 2 right now (July 26 to August 2)

With the tenth weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season 17 going live, lots of things have unfolded. It marks the second week of the annual Solstice event, where players won't be able to gain overflow anymore in their weapons with the help of the event-exclusive trait.

Bungie also released a hotfix, patching some irregularities in the sandbox.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Stay tuned for updates on the status of today’s maintenance. Patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.5.1 are now available: bungie.net/en/Explore/Det… Stay tuned for updates on the status of today’s maintenance. Patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.5.1 are now available: bungie.net/en/Explore/Det…Stay tuned for updates on the status of today’s maintenance.

However, aside from all the changes, users can head to the weapon vendor in Tower and purchase a few Legendary weapons with decent perk combinations. Banshee's inventory in Destiny 2 brings six new firearms with the weapon reset, each with its perks randomized.

This week's weapons worthy of a pickup are The Vision Sidearm, Contingency Plan Scout Rifle, and Enyo-D SMG.

Contingency Plan, The Vision, and other weapons with PvP perks for sale in Destiny 2 (July 26 to August 2)

Weapons are always fun to have, especially when they're handed out for free. Bungie has released some of the strongest firearms in the game with the World Drop Pool, restricting gamers to the likes of Banshee and Prime Engrams.

Due to this, the community looks for god rolls in the gunsmith's inventory with each weekly reset.

The Enyo-D SMG (Image via Bungie)

This week, players have the chance to purchase one of the most popular PvP Scout Rifles in Destiny 2. It is called the Contingency Plan, a Rapid-Fire Framed weapon from the VEIST faction.

The perks available now are as follows:

Fluted Barrel for Handling and Stability, alongside Hammer-Forged Rifling for Range.

Accurized Rounds for more Range and Appended Mag for more ammo.

Subsistence for refreshing the magazine after a kill.

Kill Clip for extra damage on reload after a kill.

The Contingency Plan Scout Rifle should be snapped up this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Despite being polar opposites, both Subsistence and Kill Clip do have their uses in a weapon. The former refreshes the magazine from reserves instead of fully reloading it. Therefore, users can either reload for extra damage or keep shooting during tight engagements.

Another weapon worth picking up for PvP is the Arc Sidearm called The Vision. The perks are as follows:

Tactic SAS, or Farpoint SAS for Range.

Alloy Magazine for faster reloads, or Flared Magwell for Stability and Reload Speed.

Surplus for increased Handling, Reload Speed, and Stability for each fully charged ability.

Elemental Capacitor for a specific buff with each subclass.

The Vision Sidearm on Banshee for sale (Image via Bungie)

Being an Arc weapon, The Vision is an excellent pick for Season 18, especially with Arc 3.0 being a month away. Each weapon costs 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far