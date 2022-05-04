Waking Vigil god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

It is safe to say that Destiny 2 PvP has largely been dominated by Hand Cannons. Ranging from Precision Framed weapons to Aggressive and Adaptive, players use every kind of Hand Cannon to gain the upper hand in 1v1 fights. However, these weapons have their use in PvE as well.

The weapon in question here is the 140 RPM Adaptive Framed Arc Hand Cannon called Waking Vigil. It was introduced in the Forsaken campaign, which rotated out of the loot pool during the Beyond Light expansion.

This article will guide you on the best perks required for this weapon in PvE and PvP.

Best perks required for Waking Vigil in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

1) Usage

Waking Vigil Hand Cannon (Image via Bungie)

Waking Vigil might be one of the most underrated weapons in the game. This is mainly because it was rotated out of the main loot pool.

However, Bungie decided to bring it back with new perks that everyone can prioritize for PvP and PvE. Since 140 RPM is the meta in Crucible, many players can use it by pairing it with a strong Kinetic Special.

Arc Shields and Unstoppable Champions can be countered for PvE, with perks such as Vorpal Weapon and Disruption Break. PvP perks never end for this weapon, as players can also get options such as Rapid Hit, Outlaw, Kill Clip, Opening Shot, Rangefinder, and many more.

Players can get the Waking Vigil from HELM and Blind Well, where everyone can focus on using Umbral Engrams for god rolls.

2) PvP god roll

PvP god roll for Destiny 2 weapon, Waking Vigil (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

For PvP, Waking Vigil might come with minimal Range but consists of 82 Aim-Assist for players on all platforms. This makes landing precision shots easier for players, especially with the increased fire rate.

The best perks of Waking Vigil Hand Cannon are as follows:

Sureshot HCS for 9 Range and an additional 5 Aim-Assist.

Ricochet Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

Rapid Hit for increased Stability after multiple-precision hits in enemies.

Opening Shot for increased Aim-Assist and Range on the first ammo of the magazine.

As mentioned before, Waking Vigil comes packed with PvP perks. Other perks such as Rangefinder instead of Rapid Hit and Kill Clip in place of Opening Shot can be viable for 1v1 fights. In addition, high-Caliber Rounds can flinch enemies after increasing the Range by 4.

3) PvE god roll

PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

While Adaptive Frames are not the ideal choice inside PvE, some perks shine more than most Aggressive Frames for perfect shield breaks and quick add clears.

The best bonuses for Waking Vigil in PvE are as follows:

Fast draw HCS for Handling, Stability, and Accuracy.

Appended Mag for Magazine increase.

Sliding will auto-reload the weapon while increasing Stability and Range for a short duration.

Disruption Break for bonus Kinetic damage after breaking a shield with this weapon.

Vorpal is a good choice in place of Disruption, as the weapon can deal damage to Champions aside from stunning them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh