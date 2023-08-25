Destiny 2 Unending Tempest god rolls, drop locations, and more

Ritual rewards are decent additions to the Destiny 2 loot pool every season, as most of them turn out to be meta-defining gear pieces. The Unending Tempest is the talk of the community now, where many are claiming it to be one of the most powerful PvP Submachine Guns in recent times. It is a Precision Framed weapon, similar to the Trials' Shayura's Wrath, providing a unique Range in gunfights.

The following article lists every god roll for different activities in Destiny 2, including PvP, PvE, and sources from which the weapon can drop. To summarize, Unending Tempest drops from completing Crucible matches in the game, as well as Shaxx's inventory in the Tower.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies on the writer's opinion.

Destiny 2 Unending Tempest location and usage guide

Decoding cost for Unending Tempest (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned, the Unending Tempest is a ritual loot in Season of the Witch. Simply completing a PvP match is enough to get the weapon as a drop. Additionally, having enough Crucible Engram is recommended for decoding the gear piece within Shaxx's inventory. Everything required to decode one Unending Tempest includes 1 Crucible Engram, 25 Legendary Shard, and 5,000 Glimmer.

This Stasis elemental Precision Submachine Gun has a base Range of 53 and Damage of 25. Having perks such as Target Lock and Perpetual Motion can make the Unending Tempest a lethal powerhouse against players.

Landing all precision shots on a PvP target is the quickest way to melt them. However, the Origin Trait of Unending Tempest, Nadir's Focus, can grant Accuracy and Range with sustained fire.

Hence, players can easily look at all three stats simultaneously with sustained damage, including Damage, Accuracy, and Range, by pairing Target Lock with Nadir's Focus Origin Trait.

Destiny 2 Unending Tempest PvP god roll

Unending Tempest PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks for Unending Tempest for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for increased recoil and Handling on the weapon.

Accurized Round for increased Range.

Perpetual Motion for increased Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed while in motion.

Target Lock for increased damage after a sustained fire on a single target.

Since there are twenty-four perks in the last two rows, players have a lot of options to choose from. Moving Target, Killing Wind, and Dynamic Sway Reduction are great options in the third row. Additionally, Rangefinder, Tap the Trigger, and Harmony can be chosen for the last row.

Anyone looking to run a double-SMG build can choose to get Cascade Point on the Unending Tempest for increased RPM.

Destiny 2 Unending Tempest PvE god roll

Unending Tempest PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks for Unending Tempest for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Handling, and Range,

Flared Magwell for reload speed and Stability.

Demolitionist for increased grenade energy upon final blows.

Surrounded for increased damage with three or more enemies nearby.

Having Adrenaline Junkie is a good option for Grenade builds as well.