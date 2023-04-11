5 best machine guns for Destiny 2 PvE

The vast action of MMO Destiny 2 has an assortment of machine guns you can try. Machine guns are great at clearing out pesky Adds and can even deal a good amount of damage in boss fights. With their high rate of fire and controlled splash damage, they make a good choice for concentrated fire.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Lightfall is here. Go to war against our biggest foe.



bung.ie/lightfall Our end begins.Lightfall is here. Go to war against our biggest foe. Our end begins.Lightfall is here. Go to war against our biggest foe.❇ bung.ie/lightfall https://t.co/157FgPHyTi

With new machine guns like Circular Logic and The Swarm joining the arsenal, you can now have machine guns and perks supplementary to your builds. Even after various buffs and nerfs, machine guns are now the top choice for the endgame.

With the Lightfall DLC expanding this MMO franchise since February, let’s take a look at the best machine guns you can experiment with and add to your load-outs.

Grand Overture, retrofit Escapade, and 3 other machine guns for Destiny 2 PvE

1) Grand Overture

How to get: Monument of Lost Light. Price: one Ascendant Shard, one Exotic Cipher, 200 Legendary Shards, and 100,000 Glimmer.

The Grand Overture was first introduced as an exotic machine gun in the battle pass of season 16. It was later made available at the Monument of Lost Light for players to buy. It is a slow-firing machine gun with only a 100-round-per-minute firing rate. The damaging impact is quite heavy, especially against Adds in Destiny 2 PvE.

Once you unlock the gun, you can get the catalyst by completing the quest from Banshee-44. Grand Overture's alternate fire loads missiles with every hit. You can hold the reload button to load a max of 20 missiles and spit them out in one devastating barrage.

The gun does considerable damage to Adds and bosses alike, making it a good option to explore.

2) Retrofit Escapade

How to get: Currently unavailable.

With a massive fire rate of 900 rounds per minute and a hefty mag size of nearly 100, the Retrofit Escapade was a formidable machine gun in Destiny 2. The stats on the damaging impact are low, but if you can add Volatile rounds to it, the gameplay possibilities are massive.

The stability of the weapon is also low, and with its small range value, it is mostly effective for short to mid-range lines of fire. However, the ammunition size comes through when you're in a pinch. Retrofit Escapade also dishes heavy damage in boss fights and is overall a very useful machine gun for Destiny 2 Lightfall.

You can use perks like Target lock for sustained damage and pair it with Fourth Time's The Charm for a rapid succession of shots to get the most DPS against bosses. For champions and mini-bosses, One For All can be a viable perk option.

3) Thunderlord

How to get: Exotic Engrams drops.

This one has been a favorite of players since Destiny 1. Thunderlord is a stable machine gun with a decent fire rate of 450 rounds per minute. The Arc Machine Gun has received a severe buff in Lightfall and is a solid machine gun for some builds.

Thunderlord handles smoothly and can wipe out hordes of Adds with relative ease. Its heavy ammo mag has decent DPS output and reloads at a fast speed. The Thunderlord catalyst takes things a step further. Every few rounds you get a lightning strike and the mag partially reloads from reserves, virtually eliminating the need to reload. This comes in handy in Add clearing and area damage.

With most of the upcoming raids and bosses, this is one machine gun that will prove its effectiveness in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

4) Commemoration

How to get: It can be collected from exclusive drops at the Deep Stone Crypt Raid.

Commemoration is a Void-type machine gun and is probably the most versatile one in Destiny 2. It has a decent firing rate of 450 rounds per minute and provides superb weapon handling. When Add-clearing it pays to bring a high-firing gun that is easy to handle.

The gun can take on Volatile rounds, which is another useful aspect. Although Commemoration has a small mag size, this can be compensated for with the Appended Mag perk. Other perks, like Reconstruction and Unrelenting, go well with it, especially against big crowds. Slap in an Accurized Round onto it and you are good to go for PvE in Destiny 2.

Apart from that, there is a wide range of craftable Commemoration god rolls that you can take advantage of for builds specific to PvE and PvP modes.

5) Xenophage

How to get: You can get it by completing the Shadowkeep exotic quest for Xenophage, The Journey.

Xenophage is a single-firing machine gun with a fire rate of just 120 rounds per minute. Although it doesn't have the traditional bullet spit of a machine gun, it does have quite the splash damage with each of its hits.

This proves very useful against bosses with difficult-to-hit vulnerable spots in PvE and has some use cases in PvP as well. The recoil is vertical and resembles that of a handgun. Xenophage also has a deadly range, so if you are good with your aim, you can exploit it for some heavy damage output.

There is essentially no damage-fall at long distances, which is why you could consider using Pyrotoxin rounds for devastating after-effects with this sniper LMG in Destiny 2.

The potential weapon combinations per loadout in Destiny 2 are enormous with the Lightfall DLC. With machine guns being buffed this season, they are beginning to perform on par with the Linear Fusions, making them worth farming going into Lightfall.

Poll : 0 votes