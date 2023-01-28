Destiny 2 Commemoration god roll guide for PvE and PvP (2023) 

Bungie's sudden implementation of deepsight drops with the Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt loot pool has made weapons more viable. Across six Legendary weapons to choose from, some of the Raid-exclusive gears have also seen additional perks introduced in The Witch Queen expansion.

However, the following article focuses on one particular weapon from the Raid, which is called Commemoration. It is a Void Adaptive Framed Machine Gun, which fires at 450 RPM. Additionally, players can acquire enhanced versions of any perks after leveling it up due to the weapon's craftable nature.

Best perk combinations on Commemoration Machine Gun for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

1) Usage and how to get the weapon

Players can use the Commemoration Machine Gun to clear adds (additional enemies) inside high-tier content or shut down Champions in Grandmaster Nightfalls with Void burn. Either way, the weapon should give the idea that it hits harder than most weapons in its archetype.

Commemoration Machine Gun drops exclusively upon completing the Taniks checkpoint inside the Deep Stone Crypt Raid. Players can choose to farm the encounter countless times when the Raid is featured in the pinnacle rotator. Obtaining five red-border copies of the weapon and dismantling them will unlock the crafting pattern.

Other weapons in the loot pool from the same encounter include the Bequest Sword and Eyes of Tomorrow Exotic Rocket Launcher.

2) PvE god roll

Commemoration Machine Gun god roll for Destiny 2 PvE (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

As mentioned earlier, Commemoration will come in handy in situations that tend to overwhelm players. Primary examples include the Totems encounter in King's Fall Raid, Shuro Chi encounter inside the Last Wish Raid, and anything that requires players to clear out adds (additional enemies).

However, its low fire rate and high base damage can shut down Champions as well. The best perk combinations in Commemoration for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability on the weapon.

Appended Mag for extra magazine size.

Subsistence for auto-reloading the weapon upon scoring kills.

Killing Tally for 10%, 20%, and 30% increased damage with kills until the weapon is stowed or reloaded.

To deal damage to bosses, a combination of Fourth Time's the Charm and Firing Line can deal decent numbers. Other perks can include Feeding Frenzy and Rampage to clear out additional enemies quickly.

3) PvP god roll

Commemoration Machine Gun god roll for Destiny 2 PvP (IMage

Upon collecting the Heavy ammo brick within Destiny 2 PvP, players will get 24 ammo in Commemoration. This is enough to wipe out an entire team in both the PvP Crucible and during Gambit invasions. The best perk combinations of Commemoration Machine Gun inside Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Handling, and Range.

Steady Rounds for increased Stability on the weapon.

Dragonfly for an elemental explosion after precision kills.

Under Pressure for increased Stability and Accuracy once the magazine size gets lower.

Additional perks can include Unrelenting for increased health regeneration alongside Rampage for more damage after kills.

