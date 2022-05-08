Destiny 2 players can get The Title with double perks using a simple interaction in Guardian Games 2022 

Guardian Games in Destiny 2 can be fun for many until the grind starts kicking in. Warlock mains are especially under a lot of pressure because they are yet to win the competition. Typically, Bungie has added a small boost with new weapons and gear for everyone.

The Title is the newest gear in the sandbox, which is free to acquire via various means during the Guardian Games this year. However, very few know about the double perks of the weapon and how to get it. Starting May 7, the competitive playlist has been set active, allowing the lighting of the torches.

There is also a small interaction button that has the chance to land a god roll SMG for anyone with the right class.

Players have the chance to land a god roll "The Title" with a double perk drop in Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

The podium at the Tower during the Guardian Games has two essential caveats attached to it. The first is to tell everyone which class is leading, while the other allows players to deposit medallions to make the progression.

However, this year, Guardian Games consists of a new hidden feature that rewards everyone with The Title SMG.

This drop is not standard, as it guarantees a weapon-type with double perks in its last two columns. This increases the chances of getting a god roll weapon, as The Title comes with 14 different perks to roll from. The following image is a small demonstration of how players can get the weapon just by interacting with the podium.

Warlock on the podium (Image via Destiny 2)

Out of all three classes, Warlocks have been given a little boost from the start on their banner. Therefore, players can enter with their Warlocks and stand on their respective signs. Upon interacting, they can get the masterwork version of "The Title" SMG, which will consist of four perks.

The Title SMG with double perks in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Hunters can get the Deepsight version of the weapon with two perks in one column, while Titans will get the normal version with two perks. Additionally, completing the latest competitive playlist will progress the "Shoot to Score" questline, allowing the lighting of the torches on the right side.

Each torch has a chance of dropping a masterwork weapon with dual perks on each column.

