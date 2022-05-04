How to get The Title SMG in Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022: Best in Class quest guide 

Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022 is underway, with many quests and new activities for players to dive in. Typically, there are a lot of medals to be earned alongside Laurel after combatant kills. Each class will go head-to-head in numerous activities, and one will be crowned at the end of the event.

Bungie has also been granted access to new Legendary weapons and old Exotics, unique to their perks. Players can start by spawning in the Tower Courtyard and head to Eva. She will hand in a new quest to everyone called "Best in Class."

Players have to complete a series of activities and collect medals to get the curated perks in the new Submachine Gun.

Best in Class quest steps for The Title SMG in Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

Step 1:

Best in Class step 2 of the main quest for The Title (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to speak with the Guardian Games vendor, Eva Levante, at the Tower to start things off. She will then give the quest to everyone, which puts the quest on its second step. The quest requires players to collect Laurel and Medallions by completing activities and defeating targets.

For Laurels, any class will have to defeat targets using their abilities by equipping a specific Guardian class item. This means capes for Hunters, bonds for Warlocks, and Marks for Titans. Super abilities, Grenades, or any uncharged melees work wonders when spawning Laurels.

Playlist Vanguard Strikes are a viable option to complete this step quickly.

Step 2:

Laurels inside Destiny 2 PvE activities (Image via Bungie)

Laurel looks a lot like motes from Gambit, where ability final blows from Hunters will be marked as blue, Warlocks as yellow, and Titans as red.

Likewise, defeating enemies inside activities with Grenades, charging Melee, and Supers will spawn Laurels on the ground.

Defeating Guardians inside PvP will spawn Laurels, which is relatively harder to execute since the Crucible is more focused on weapons that can regen.

Step 3:

Podium at the Tower in Destiny 2 Guardian Games (Image via Bungie)

Players will then have to complete a series of new actions, such as talking with Zavala and Eva Levante in the Tower.

After completing the activity, the medal gained from the second step of the quest will need to be deposited on the podium. After that, players can deposit under the flag of their respective classes.

Step 4:

Recreational playlist (Image via Destiny 2)

The last major step requires players to start using the Recreational playlist from the Tower map. The game will then send everyone to a random Playlist strike, where more points can be gained by completing certain feats and earning exclusive medals inside the activity.

Earning 3,00,000 points will grant Pinnacle gear from both the available playlists.

Step 5:

The Title curated perks (Image via Destiny 2)

Once the playlist is done, the game will now ask everyone to talk to Zavala and Eva for the next couple of steps.

The Title SMG with curated perks can now be picked up from Eva with Grave Robber and Vorpal Weapon.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh