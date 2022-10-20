How to get the Collective Obligation in Destiny 2

The Collective Obligation is an Exotic Pulse Rifle that was added to Destiny 2 alongside the Witch Queen update. While this weapon may look slightly odd, it's still a force to be reckoned with.

As of now, the Collective Obligation is possibly the second-best Pulse Rifle in the game after the No Time To Explain. During the Season of Plunder, Pulse Rifles have found their place in the PvP meta, and are one of the most used weapon types in PvP currently. Having said that, here's how Guardians can get their hands on this weapon in Destiny 2.

Getting the Collective Obligation in Destiny 2

Unlike many other Exotics that drop from random encounters, the Collective Obligation is a weapon that drops from the final encounter in the Vow of the Disciple raid. This raid was introduced with the Witch Queen expansion itself, and is probably the hardest raid in the game right now.

The Collective Obligation can be acquired from the final chest that spawns after defeating Rhulk, the final boss in the Vow of the Disciple raid. However, the drop rates are governed by the game's RNG mechanics. So, Guardians might have to run the activity multiple times before they can get their hands on this raid Exotic. The same holds true for each and every raid Exotic in the game since there is no guarantee when they will drop. Some Guardians have reported receiving this weapon from the final chest after their very first encounter itself, while many others have reported that they only received the weapon after multiple raid completions.

What makes this weapon so good is the perk available on it. The intrinsic perk on this weapon is known as "Void Leech", with its description reading as:

"This weapon leeches Void debuffs when damaging targets that are suppressed, weakened, or volatile. Once charged, [Alternate Weapon Action] to swap firing modes. In this mode, damage from this weapon applies the same Void debuffs that were leeched."

Based on the description of the perk, it's evident that the weapon works rather well with the Void subclass. Although the Arc subclass is currently the focus right now, thanks to the Arc 3.0 rework, Guardians who predominantly use the Void subclass in Destiny 2 can benefit greatly from using the Collective Obligation, provided they have it in the first place.

That said, the Festival of the Lost is currently active in the game right now. This is one of the annual events organized for Destiny 2 by Bungie. Guardians can collect candy by donning different sorts of masks and then heading into Haunted Sectors to defeat Headless Ones to manifest Spectral Pages. Although this year's event had a rocky start, most of the bugs seem to have been addressed and everything is running smoothly at the moment.

The developers also introduced a new weapon known as the Mechabre. This Aggressive Frame Sniper Rifle can be obtained by completing Haunted Sectors in the game and has some interesting rolls that Guardians can check out. Apart from that, there are a few other weapons from previous Festivals that have made a comeback this year as well. They can also be acquired by completing Haunted Sectors in Destiny 2.

