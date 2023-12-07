Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin Blighted Wishing Glass farming guide

Blighted Wishing Glass is one of the newer currencies introduced in Destiny 2 alongside the Warlord's Ruin dungeon. Unlike the previous dungeons in the game, this one comes with a quest that is broken down into different steps. These steps require players to get their hands on multiple items that can be obtained in this dungeon only.

Blighted Wishing Glass can be farmed quite easily in the Warlord's Ruin dungeon. Here's how.

How to farm Blighted Wishing Glass easily in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin dungeon

Expand Tweet

The Blighted Wishing Glass consumable in Destiny 2 drops every time you clear an encounter in the Warlord's Ruin dungeon in the game. So, to farm this item, all you need to do is complete the different encounters that the dungeon has to offer.

Completing every encounter will give you one Blighted Wishing Glass. If you complete the entire dungeon, you will receive three copies of the item. Interestingly enough, there is no cap on the number of these items that you can earn per character.

The most effective Blighted Wishing Glass farm method in the Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin dungeon is to repeatedly complete the first encounter. This encounter has very simple mechanics and can be completed fairly quickly. However, there's a catch.

Unlike the other encounters in the dungeon, to collect the rewards that you get from the first encounter, you will have to complete the prison puzzle as well. If you head out right after defeating the boss and then come back in with a different character, your first character won't receive a Blighted Wishing Glass.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, considering that Blighted Wishing Glass is a quest item, you will have to walk over it to pick it up. Unlike the other items in the game, it won't get transferred to your postmaster if you don't pick it up after completing the encounter.

Once again, there is no limit to the number of times you can farm a single encounter in the dungeon. In fact, you can do it as many times as you want on a single character.

Overall, Warlord's Ruin is one of the best dungeons in Destiny 2 so far, and the loot table shows that it has some really amazing rewards. It's also got unique puzzles and mechanics. Moreover, it's very solo-friendly. Although the second and the third bosses are major damage checks, they can be taken down with the correct setup.

You will need Blighted Wishing Glass in Destiny 2 to complete the "In the Shadow of the Mountain" quest.