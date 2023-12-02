Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin is the latest dungeon to join a long list of really challenging activities that Bungie has to offer in their popular looter shooter. In this dungeon, players travel to a castle that's currently overrun by the Scorn and the Taken in an attempt to cull a growing Ahamkara threat. That said, this dungeon has three different encounters, each offering a host of rewards.

Unlike the other dungeons in the game, this one only has a handful number of rewards in every encounter. This article will go over the Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin dungeon loot table.

All encounter rewards in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin

Compared to the other dungeons in the game, this one is comparatively shorter, making it a nice one to farm and practice speed runs. Below is a quick list of all the rewards, segregated according to encounters in the dungeon through which they drop.

Rathil

This is the first encounter in the Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin dungeon in Destiny 2. You will also be introduced to one of the wish mechanics that can be found throughout the dungeon. Here are all the rewards that drop from this encounter:

Vengeful Whisper (Kinetic Combat Bow)

Dragoncult Sickle (Strand Sword)

Indebted Kindness (Arc Sidearm)

Dark Age helmet for all classes

Dark Age arms for all classes

Dark Age legs for all classes

Locus of Wailing Grief

The second encounter features some interesting damage mechanics in the dungeon. This ogre boss is slightly tanky, so it's important that you come prepared with a proper damage setup. The rewards for this encounter are as follows:

Vengeful Whisper (Kinetic Combat Bow)

Naeem's Lance (Strand Sniper)

Indebted Kindness (Arc Sidearm)

Dark Age Arms for all classes

Dark Age Chest piece for all class

Dark Age Class item for all classes

Hefnd's Vengeance

This is the final encounter in the dungeon and will require you to face off against the chimera. It's an interesting one because it can be completed solo as well. Here are all the rewards that you can get by completing this encounter:

Buried Bloodline (Exotic Void Sidearm)

Naeem's Lance (Strand Sniper)

Indebted Kindness (Arc Sidearm)

Dragoncult Sickle (Strand Sword)

Dark Age Helmet for all classes

Dark Age Arms for all classes

Dark Age Chest piece for all class

Dark Age Legs for all classes

Dark Age Class item for all classes

These are all the rewards that you can earn from this dungeon in Destiny 2. Interestingly enough, it is available on Master difficulty as well. So, if you're looking for better rewards and want to experience a more challenging version of this activity, it's worth exploring the Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin.