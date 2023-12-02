Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin guide: Locus of Wailing Grief boss encounter

The Locus of Wailing Grief is the second major boss in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin. This is a Taken Ogre fight that follows the same mechanics as the first encounter, with the addition of new ones. However, before entering this section, players must crack a prison puzzle and traverse a trapped maze. Note that the short jumping puzzle can break down a few snow platforms, causing Guardians to die by falling.

Head inside the arena and look for a Taken Blight in the middle. Destroy it by shooting it to start the encounter. The primary objective here is to light four different torches surrounding the boss and survive a blizzard storm by taking shelter.

This article will guide you through the basic mechanics of the battle and offer tips to make things easier.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How to defeat Locus of Wailing Grief in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin

Big Blight in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned earlier, you can start this Destiny 2 encounter by shooting the Taken blight in the middle. Wait for the Locus of Wailing Grief to spawn. Once you see the boss' name and health bar at the bottom of your screen, follow these steps:

Defeat the trash mobs in the arena and look for Taken Blighted Eyes.

Destroy each Eye to spawn two Scorn bosses on either side of the arena.

Defeating each of these Scorn bosses will spawn two Lanterns on either side, with four in total.

Stand inside the circle of these Lanterns to destroy them. However, during this process, a Blizzard storm will appear, inflicting you with the "Biting Storm" debuff. Reaching 10x Biting Storm means death.

Take shelter under the glowing torches in the back side of the arena to reduce the Biting Storm stack.

Like the Rathil encounter, you will have an Imminent Wish countdown, asking you to destroy the torches. Once the Imminent Wish countdown reaches 0, a ball of light will spawn in the cauldrons in the middle. The number of lights spawning here depends on the number of Lanterns destroyed.

Take these lights and deposit them in the four torches.

The DPS will start from the last torch you lit. Each torch will extinguish after a while, giving players four windows for damaging the boss. Rotate to each torch and damage the boss until it is either vulnerable or dead.

Repeat the process until the boss is dead.

Blighted Eyes in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin (Image via Bungie)

Solar ball to ignite the Torch in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

It is highly recommended for all three members of the fireteam to gather in front of the last torch before lighting it up. Since standing near a torch during DPS phases douses its flames, one player standing near a different torch can lead to the flames getting extinguished simultaneously, further shortening the DPS time window.

Best loadout for Locus of Wailing Grief in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin

Using Linear Fusion Rifles against the Locus of Wailing Grief is recommended, although Swords can also work. The boss tends to either rush towards you or keep a distance. In both cases, the Linear Fusion Rifle should be the safer option, with a Precision Slug Shotgun in mind. Remember to keep yourself inside the radius of the glowing torch.

Using Divinity on the boss (Image via Bungie)

Well of Radiance is necessary, with Divinity being another option in cases of windows without the Well of Radiance. Since you will move from one torch to the other, chances are that you won't have Well of Radiance at your disposal at all times. Hence, the Divinity can come in handy for the increased damage.