Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin guide: Rathil, First Broken Knight of Fikrul boss encounter

The Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin Dungeon presents a brand-new terrain within the Dark Age castle. It resembles the Felwinter's Peak map and the temple of the Iron Lords, both of which have been visited by the Guardians multiple times. This time, however, everyone should expect a ferocious force of Scorn alongside new puzzles and bosses.

This article is based on the first boss you will encounter in your Warlord's Ruin run, named Rathil, First Broken Knight of Fikrul. Readers will find everything related to the encounter, including the mechanics, how to defeat it, and more.

To start, head to Ikora and accept the "In the Shadow of the Mountain" quest. Then, look for the Dungeon node on the right side of the EDZ map.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How to defeat Rathil, First Broken Knight of Fikrul in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin

After traversing through the first jumping puzzle in the Destiny 2 Dungeon, you will eventually face the boss in their arena. The primary mechanics surrounding this encounter are as follows:

The main objective is to lower the boss' invulnerable shield for some time.

To do so, look for Taken Scorn Lanterns with a small Blight in the middle (image given below). This is one of the recurring mechanics throughout the Dungeon's multiple encounters.

There will be times when you will be teleported inside a hanging cage. To escape, look for Blighted Eyes and shoot them. Failing to escape before the Imminent Wish countdown runs out will lead to a wipe. Each cage needs three Blighted Eyes to open.

Stand within the white circle surrounding the Scorn Lanterns and wait until it is destroyed. You will receive new buffs, such as Imminent Wish, after a Scorn Lantern spawns, followed by a countdown buff called Naeem's Wish Empowerment. The latter can be obtained after the Imminent Wish countdown ends. Your damage window starts from Naeem's Wish Empowerment's starting time to its end. The duration of Naeem's countdown depends on the number of Lanterns you have destroyed before Imminent Wish expires.

Inflict damage and repeat the entire process until the boss is dead.

Blighted Eye from the cage in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

It is important to get out of the cage quickly since it will allow you to destroy additional Scorn Lanterns for a more extended damage window.

The Imminent Wish countdown stays for approximately 30 seconds. Hence, you are looking at escaping the cages and destroying as many Scorn Lanterns as possible, all within that time.

Taken Scorn Lanterns in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

After standing inside the white circle, it takes about four seconds to destroy each Lantern.

Best loadouts for Rathil in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin

From Whence You Came in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Rathil follows a simple mechanic and doesn't move around too much to make a Guardian's life difficult.

Standard damaging weapons, such as Linear Fusion Rifles, Rocket Launchers, Swords, or even Shotguns, all while packing a Well of Radiance, should be enough for this battle. The seasonal mod, From Whence You Came, can increase damage against all Scorn enemies as well.