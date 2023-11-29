Destiny 2 Season of the Wish artifact guide: Prerequisites, perks to prioritize, and more

Like any seasonal artifact, the Queensfoil Censer in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish can be picked up after completing the prologue. Players must push their way through the forces of Vex within a similar tileset of the Last Wish Raid to achieve this. The quest also involves a few basic Vex puzzles and enemies, starting from Morgeth, all the way to Riven's boss.

This article will list the prerequisites for acquiring the Season of the Wish artifact and all the perks to prioritize on it. All players will be put in the prologue quest upon entering the season for the first time, so it's a reasonably straightforward process to get this item.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

How to unlock Destiny 2 Season of the Wish artifact, Queensfoil Censer

Queensfoil Censer in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To unlock the Queensfoil Censer artifact, you must launch the game and spawn on the prologue seasonal missions. Your characters will start just before the Morgeth boss arena. Here, you will find a gate. To open it, you must solve a minor Vex puzzle, defeat all the enemies, including the Gatekeeper on the left side of the arena, and destroy multiple Vex Conflux linked to it.

Vex Gatekeeper in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Make your way inside and defeat more enemies, including Vex Wyverns, Minotaurs, and Hobgoblins. Once done, you will enter the room with Riven's corpse. Once again, you must survive the Vex assault. Note that this section is a No-Respawn zone.

Riven's corpse in Last Wish boss arena (Image via Bungie)

Upon killing everything, approach Riven's mouth and take a fragment of her tooth. Follow the waypoint towards the Techeun and deposit the tooth as requested. A cutscene will trigger, followed by your Guardians spawning on the HELM. Enter the seasonal room to the right and talk with Mara Sov to acquire the Queensfoil Censer.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Queensfoil Censer perks and priorities

There are 25 perks in the Queensfoil Censer, all purchasable with EXP. Note that these can be refunded at will, with no additional cost. Here is a list of the bonuses that you can prioritize with the start of Season of the Wish:

Three different Champion perks are necessary for Champions: Barrier Sidearm, Unstoppable Hand Cannon, and Overload Auto Rifle .

. From the second row, the Kindling Trigger and From Whence you Came are recommended.

are recommended. The Heart of the Flame and Wished Into Being can be unlocked in the third row. Torch can be an excellent pick for solo Hammer Titan builds.

and can be unlocked in the third row. Torch can be an excellent pick for solo Hammer Titan builds. The Revitalizing Blast and Unravelling Orbs are recommended in the fourth row. That said, the Overload Rocket Launcher can be prioritized over Unravelling Orbs.

and are recommended in the fourth row. That said, the can be prioritized over Unravelling Orbs. The Solo Operative and Argent Ordnance should be prioritized in the last row over other perks.

Queensfoil Censer seasonal artifact for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish has been extended until June 2024.