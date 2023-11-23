All upcoming artifact perks for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is going to be released as the final entry in the Lightfall saga. Based on the official cover, it seems that the seasonal story will focus on the Dreaming City and Ahamkara, leading up to the story of The Final Shape. However, there is possibly a 7-month gap between Season of the Wish and The Final Shape, making things a little complicated for both the community and the company.

Almost five days before the launch of a new season, Bungie officially confirmed all the artifact perks that players will be getting for the next seven months. This artifact is called "Queensfoil Censer".

Bungie announces Destiny 2 Season of the Wish artifact perks ahead of release

Destiny 2 artifacts are the primary seasonal items that tie in with the main mechanics of the seasonal activity and the story missions.

However, by earning enough EXP, one can unlock perks that will further synergize with the player's weapons, subclass, and Exotic armor pieces.

Here is the list that includes all the upcoming perks:

Column 1:

Anti-Barrier Sidearm: All Sidearms without any intrinsic anti-Champion perk will be able to pierce Barrier Champions.

Unstoppable Hand Cannon: Aiming a Hand Cannon will trigger an anti-Unstoppable shot.

Unstoppable Bow: Aiming a bow will trigger an anti-Unstoppable shot.

Overload Auto Rifle: Sustained fire will trigger an Overload shot.

Overload Pulse Rifle: Sustained fire will trigger an Overload shot.

Column 2:

Flame, Fiber, and Freeze: Merges Solar/Strand and Solar/Stasis Siphon mods into one.

Kindling Trigger: Radiant weapons cause enemies to apply Scorch on normal combatants.

Blast Radius: Rapid final blows with Destiny 2 Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launcher grant armor charge.

Origin Perk Specialization I: Sundering, Nano-munitions, and Nanotech Tracer have improved benefits.

Sundering, Nano-munitions, and Nanotech Tracer have improved benefits. From Whence You Came: Ability damage increased to Taken and Scorch.

Column 3:

Flint Striker: Solar precision kills and normal kills will grant Radiant.

Torch: While Radiant, players will deal increased damage against enemies with Strand and Stasis debuff.

Heart of the Flame: Casting your Solar super grants Radiant to allies, further increasing the damage with each ally present.

Origin Perk Specialization II: Sundering, Nano-munitions, and Nanotech Tracer have improved benefits.

Sundering, Nano-munitions, and Nanotech Tracer have improved benefits. Wished into Being: Increased orbs of power drop rate with ability kills while super is nearly charged. Equipping Season 23 armor will reduce the super threshold.

Column 4:

Unraveling orbs: Picking up orbs of power grants unraveling rounds to Strand weapons.

Pillar of Ice: Killing a frozen combatant will spawn Stasis crystals.

Revitalizing Blast: Damaging enemies with Solar abilities will weaken them.

Overload Rocket Launchers: Launching Rocket Launcher projectiles will be efficient against Destiny 2 Overload Champions.

Launching Rocket Launcher projectiles will be efficient against Destiny 2 Overload Champions. Dragon's Bite: Breaking a shield using a Strand or Stasis weapon will Suspend or Freeze.

Column 5:

Horde Shuttle: Damaging an unraveled enemy will spawn Tangling.

Hail the Storm: Shattering frozen targets deals increased damage. Shattering crystals will slow nearby enemies.

Rays of Precision: While Radiant, precision kills with Solar weapon will Ignite.

Solo Operative: While you are the only member of the fireteam, deal 25% more damage.

Argent Ordnance: Firing a Rocket Launcher will consume a stack of Armor Charge and deal increased damage and reload speed.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is going to be released on November 28, at 9 am PST.