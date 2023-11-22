All major changes in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish will be the last season before The Final Shape settles in. With countless modifications announced before the release, it is easy to lose track. From changes to additions, Bungie certainly has a lot of plans for Lightfall's final season, as it will also possibly stay on for seven months.

This article will list all the significant changes you need to know before Season of the Wish goes live on November 28. With announcements covered over the last couple of months, readers will find everything mentioned here.

Every significant change coming in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Here's a list of all the major changes coming in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish:

Fireteam Finder: An in-game LFG system that has been in demand from the first-ever Destiny title.

An in-game LFG system that has been in demand from the first-ever Destiny title. New Dungeon: Launches on December 1, Friday, at 9 am PST. The name of the Dungeon remains unknown.

Launches on December 1, Friday, at 9 am PST. The name of the Dungeon remains unknown. Vault access from Orbit: Players can access their vault without spawning on the Tower. This means any weapon can be swapped in and out from the Orbit.

Players can access their vault without spawning on the Tower. This means any weapon can be swapped in and out from the Orbit. Sparrow speed rework: All Sparrows will now have speed equal to the Always on Time. Hence, owning an Always on Time will provide benefits such as less enemy aggression, more side boosts, and more fuel.

All Sparrows will now have speed equal to the Always on Time. Hence, owning an Always on Time will provide benefits such as less enemy aggression, more side boosts, and more fuel. Legendary Shards: Focusing Engrams and gears from the Exotic Kiosk will no longer need Legendary Shards in Season 23.

Focusing Engrams and gears from the Exotic Kiosk will no longer need Legendary Shards in Season 23. Banshee shop rework: Foundry weapon focusing will be added, allowing players to obtain world drop pools exclusively from the shop, not Prime Engrams.

Foundry weapon focusing will be added, allowing players to obtain world drop pools exclusively from the shop, not Prime Engrams. Lost Sector loot: Will drop Foundry weapon in rotation for four days, with a guaranteed chance in Master difficulty.

Will drop Foundry weapon in rotation for four days, with a guaranteed chance in Master difficulty. Ritual Engram drop rate: Season of the Wish will include increased Ritual Engram drops from activity completions.

Season of the Wish will include increased Ritual Engram drops from activity completions. Stasis ability changes: The seasonal artifact will include the Stasis perk, and a seasonal patch will also see changes.

The seasonal artifact will include the Stasis perk, and a seasonal patch will also see changes. Thorn Catalyst: Aside from Catalyst, base Thorn will overflow itself with 40 bullets after picking up Remnants.

Aside from Catalyst, base Thorn will overflow itself with 40 bullets after picking up Remnants. Osteo Striga nerfs: Reduced damage multipliers on the poison.

Reduced damage multipliers on the poison. Vex Mythoclast buff: Increased damage against minor enemies by 10%, bosses by 25%, and Champions by 200% while in LFR mode.

Increased damage against minor enemies by 10%, bosses by 25%, and Champions by 200% while in LFR mode. Revision Zero buffs: Increased damage against Champions by 100%.

Increased damage against Champions by 100%. Dragon's Breath returns: Reworked with new perks and comes as a Destiny 2 seasonal Exotic.

Reworked with new perks and comes as a Destiny 2 seasonal Exotic. Legendary Auto Rifle buff: Increased damage against minor enemies by 10%.

Increased damage against minor enemies by 10%. Sniper Rifle buffs: Increased damage against all enemies by 15%.

Increased damage against all enemies by 15%. Glaive buff: Increased projectile damage in PvE by 25%.

Increased projectile damage in PvE by 25%. Mid-season patch: Buffs to Necrocosm, Dead Man's Tale, and Colony.

Buffs to Necrocosm, Dead Man's Tale, and Colony. PvP playlist updates: Control mode with Sparrows, Checkmate as primary game mode, and more.

Minor changes like the buffs to Kinetic Tremors, Danger Zone, and Precision Instrument deserve mentions. Destiny 2 Season of the Wish will also see the arrival of a Void Sword called Chivalric Fire, consisting of Destabilizing Rounds and Repulsor Brace.