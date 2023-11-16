Destiny 2 Chivalric Fire: How to get, perks, and more

The Destiny 2 Chivalric Fire is the brand-new ritual weapon that Bungie will introduce in the Season of the Wish. This is the first caster sword in the game, so there's a little mystery surrounding it. Swords, in general, have a large fan base and are perfect for bosses like Gahlran or Crota. It's also been a while since a sword has been added to the title as a ritual weapon.

Ritual weapons are rather unique. Unlike the other weapons in the game, they are already masterworked. They have some dedicated cosmetics as well.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Destiny 2 Chivalric Fire.

How to get Destiny 2 Chivalric Fire caster sword

Expand Tweet

Given that the Destiny 2 Chivalric Fire is a ritual weapon, the only way to get this item is by leveling up your rank with the ritual vendors in the game. If you're new to the title, these vendors are as follows:

Commander Zavala (Vanguard Strikes and Nightfalls)

The Drifter (Gambit)

Lord Shaxx (Crucible)

These three vendors offer bounties, which also count towards the overall rank with the vendor. There's also a rank boost that you get if you manage to get a streak in these activities.

For example, if you play five Gambit matches, you will gain the maximum rank boost and will rank up pretty quickly. This streak is not affected if you lose a match in Gambit or the Crucible. However, if you leave the activity before it is over, you will lose a count from the streak.

If you switch to a different playlist activity, you will lose the streak completely. Imagine a situation where you have a streak going on in the Crucible, and you switch to the Vanguard playlist. In this case, you will lose your Crucible streak, but you will start a new streak in the Vanguard playlist.

As for the Destiny 2 Chivalric Fire ornaments, you will have to first reach rank 16 with each of the playlist vendors and pick up the weapon. Once that's done, you must reset your rank and get to rank 16 once again to collect each of the ritual ornaments.

Expand Tweet

Perks

The full range of perks for the Destiny 2 Chivalric Fire is not known. However, it will have a few new perks, like Attrition Orbs. This perk will generate Orbs of Power when you deal sustained damage with the weapon. It also works well with Relentless Strikes.

It will be interesting to see how efficient this weapon is when it comes to boss DPS phases in the game.