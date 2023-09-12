The Destiny 2 ritual armor sets are amazing, but are they worth the grind?

Bungie has finally introduced the free Destiny 2 Ritual armor sets in the title. Game director Joe Blackburne had previously spoken about the armor sets being compensation after Bungie's State of the Game blog post failed to address major concerns about the shooter. While the company tends to give away free stuff to players every now and then, it's been a while since a new ritual armor set was added to the game.

Bungie had initially planned on selling these Destiny 2 ritual armor sets in the Eververse Store. However, they changed their plans and are giving them away for free in the game. Unfortunately, the drop rates don't seem too good. So, how do players get their hands on these items?

How to get the Destiny 2 ritual armor sets

As the name suggests, the Destiny 2 ritual armor sets drop from ritual activities only. For those who are new to the game, ritual activities are used to define the three main activity playlists, namely the Vanguard Strikes, Gambit, and Crucible. The Vanguard Strikes is PvE, Gambit is PvPvE, and the Crucible is purely PvP.

Each class gets a full set, which can be picked up by playing either of the ritual playlist activities. However, the drop rates of these items are slightly skewed.

Players on Reddit have stated that the drop rates of these armor sets are exceptionally low in Vanguard Strikes. They would have a better shot at acquiring these items by playing Gambit or even Crucible matches, which raises the question of whether the sets are even worth the grind.

Players have generally stayed away from playing Gambit because the mode has received no love from Bungie over the last few years.

It was only with the Season of the Witch that the developer added a new map to the mode, but that's the extent of the changes that have come to Gambit.

That said, there's a chance that the drop rates for the Destiny 2 ritual armor sets are higher in Gambit because Bungie wants more players to try out the mode. This is just an assumption for now because there's no other explanation for the RNG to be better in a specific mode.

Either way, it's rather interesting that the developers have gone down this route to hand out free armor sets. The idea behind these armor sets is that even if they drop with low stats, players can effectively convert them into cosmetics via the transmog system that the game has to offer.

Although there's an angle of microtransactions that comes into play here, that's a different conversation altogether. For now, these Destiny 2 ritual armor sets are absolutely beautiful. Players should get their hands on them as soon as they can because they're definitely worth the grind.