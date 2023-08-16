Destiny 2 to give away free armor set in Season 22, after Bungie failed to “communicate properly”

In Destiny 2, armor plays an important role in determining a character's appearance. Players can earn numerous armor sets from different activities in the game, each with its own look and feel. However, over the past couple of seasons, developers have been focusing on armor sets for raids and dungeons only. In doing so, they ended up shirking the ritual armor sets.

Not only did Bungie put these ritual armor sets on a back burner, they also failed to communicate with the players about their shift in priorities. To compensate, developers will be adding a new ritual armor set in Destiny 2 Season 22.

Bungie to add a new ritual armor set in Destiny 2 Season 22

Joe Blackburn, the Game Director for Bungie's looter shooter, recently took to X to discuss some of the plans developers had for Destiny 2 Season 22 and beyond. According to him, they readjusted their priorities with respect to armor in the game. Based on his statements, raid and dungeon-based armor took priority over the ritual armor pieces.

To compensate for the lack of ritual armor pieces in the game so far, the developers will be releasing a new set of the said armor towards the end of Destiny 2 Season 22. The exact date for when this set goes live is still unclear, but more information should be available in the "This Week At Bungie" blog posts arriving next season.

Players will be able to acquire this armor set just by participating in the ritual playlist activities that include Gambit, Crucible, and Vanguard tasks in Season 22. While it's good that developers want to incorporate new items based on the feedback, one can only hope the new armor pieces aren't reskins of older armor sets. This problem has cropped up in the game multiple times in the past and might happen again.

Bungie has consistently communicated every single change with their playerbase. However, that relationship has either waned or been off the mark over the past few seasons. So the Game Director himself making a video to discuss some of the changes coming in the next few seasons does indicate that developers do care about the community.

Since the Destiny 2 Showcase 2023 will be a make-or-break for the upcoming season, it'll be interesting to see how well they communicate through the showcase and over the remaining seasons in the Lightfall expansion.