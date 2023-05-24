How to get the Last Rite Scout Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

The Last Rite is a new Scout Rifle players can acquire in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. This weapon is a ritual weapon and can be achieved in a particular way in the game. These ritual weapons keep changing every season and have some beautiful weapon ornaments associated with them.

In Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, a lot of popular weapons made a return. Not just that, the developers introduced the Taken weapons as well. That said, here's how players can acquire the Last Rite Scout rifle in the game.

Where to find the Last Rite Scout Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Since the Last Rite scout rifle in Destiny 2 is a ritual weapon, it's on the game's reward tracks of the three ritual playlist vendors. If you're unfamiliar with them, Commander Zavala, Lord Shaxx, and Drifter are the ritual playlist vendors in the game. Zavala offers Vanguard Strike bounties, Lord Shaxx offers Crucible bounties, and Drifter provides bounties of Gambit.

You will receive a reputation with the respective vendor whenever you complete any of the three activities mentioned above. If you continuously play the same activity five times in a row, your reputation multiplier will max out, and you will earn the most reputation for completing said activities. If you swap out to some other activity, you'll lose the reputation multiplier and have to start from scratch again.

As you keep ranking up with one vendor, you'll end up unlocking different rewards for hitting various rank milestones. Once you hit rank 16, you will unlock the Last Rite Scout rifle. You can acquire this weapon thrice from each of the three vendors in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep.

As mentioned before, this weapon has three ornaments for the three different activities playlist activities in the game. So once you've hit rank 16 with a vendor, you will be given the option to reset your rank. The next time you hit rank 16 with that vendor, you can claim the ornament for the Last Rite, depending upon which vendor you've ranked up with. Lord Shaxx will reward you with the Crucible ornament, Drifter with the Gambit ornament, and Commander Zavala with the Vanguard ornament.

Destiny 2 Last Rite weapon perks

This weapon comes straight out of the Tex Mechanica foundry. Moreover, it also looks quite similar to the Long Arm. However, the only difference between these two weapons is that the Long Arm sits in the energy slot while the Last Rite is a kinetic weapon.

This is an Aggressive Frame 120 RPM scout rifle and drops with the following perks:

Barrel: Full Bore

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Keep Away/ Reconstruction

Perk 2: Opening Shot/ Focus Fury

These perks have an excellent PvP and PvE balance, and it will be interesting to see how it fares in these activities once players have acquired them in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep.

