How to create Universal Armor Ornaments in Destiny 2

One of the best additions that Bungie made in Destiny 2 was the ability to create universal armor ornaments. With the help of the game’s Transmog system, you can personalize your armors. While they’re cosmetic in nature, the underlying system will let you stand apart in the crowd. The ability to create these ornaments is one of the more recent additions in 2021 and has been popular ever since. That said, it can be tricky to understand if you’re new to the game.

Creating universal armor ornaments is pretty simple. You’ll have to unlock the process that allows you to create these ornaments first. Then, you can apply them to your armor in Destiny 2. As usual, you must use some specific materials to create these ornaments.

Destiny 2 universal armor ornaments synthesis guide

To start the process of creating these universal armor ornaments, you’ll need to reach Ada-1 in Destiny 2.

First, meet Banshee, who is located in the Tower Courtyard.

Upon conversing with her, she will direct you to Ada-1.

You will find Ada-1 in the Tower Annex.

The loom is inactive first, and it’s up to you to reactivate it.

You’ll have to find a BrayTech processor that can be found in Europa.

Connect it to the loom once you reach the processor to complete the reactivation process.

After these steps are complete, travel back to Ada-1, and she will provide you with five Synthweave per character class. You can now use the unlocked armor in Destiny 2 and create universal armor ornaments.

Now comes the actual process of creating the universal armor ornaments. This can be done from the Character Appearance Screen.

Open the Appearance Subscreen.

Choose an armor piece of your liking that you have unlocked.

You will now be able to create the universal ornament for it.

You can’t perform this action for Exotics, as their appearances are locked to the default option.

Excluded armors are also forbidden from a change of appearance.

To create more universal ornaments, you’ll need Synthweave materials. There are different ways of getting these items, including free ones that are given out every season per character.

These can be earned from different threaded bounties that allow you to earn Synthcord. This item can then be turned into Synthweave with the help of the loom. There's an overall limit on the amount of Synthcords you can hold onto at a given period of time (500).

Once you have completed the 10 threader bounties in a given season, you'll have to wait for the next one.

Poll : 0 votes