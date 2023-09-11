Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Grandmaster Nightfall: Release time, rewards, all Strikes, and more

Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall is almost here, with six new Strikes and new loot in the pool. This endgame activity will be present until the end of the season, so players better prepare to dive into the game mode, defeat the toughest combatants, and secure Adept loot in the process. Additional modifiers such as Extinguish and limited revives can make things more challenging for everyone.

The following article lists the Nightfall Strikes, their order of release, and the weapons each mission will bring in the ongoing season. It should be noted that the Conqueror seal and its gilding process will be available each time Grandmaster Nightfall goes live any season.

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Grandmaster Nightfall schedule

Season of the Witch (Image via Destiny 2)

Similar to past seasons, the Nightfall pool of Destiny 2 Season of the Witch includes six missions in total. Bungie has brought new Strikes, alongside the ones from the previous seasons. Starting from Week 4 in Season of the Witch, the following list contains all six Nightfall Strikes:

Week 4 (September 12 to 19): Heist Battlegrounds Europa.

Week 5 (September 19 to 26): The Devil's Lair.

Week 6 (September 26 to October 3): Heist Battlegrounds Mars.

Week 7 (October 3 to 10): The Lightblade.

Week 8 (October 10 to 17): Heist Battlegrounds Moon.

Week 9 (October 17 to 24): The Scarlet Keep.

The Week 10 Nightfall Strike will start the same cycle, commencing from Heist Battlegrounds Europa up to The Scarlet Keep. The time of release is the same as the weekly reset.

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Grandmaster Nightfall rewards

Destiny 2 Vanguard Focused Decoding (Image via Bungie)

Each Nightfall Strike drops an exclusive weapon upon completion, which cannot be obtained from any other activities. However, Bungie did add a focusing system with the Lightfall expansion, where players can easily collect a special "Cipher" currency and exchange an unlocked Nightfall weapon from Zavala.

The following is a list of every reward in the loot pool of Season 22 Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes:

The Lightblade: Loaded Question Fusion Rifle.

Heist Battlegrounds Moon: Braytech Osprey Rocket Launcher.

The Scarlet Keep: The Buzzard Sidearm.

Heist Battlegrounds Europa: TBA.

The Devil's Lair: TBA.

Heist Battlegrounds Mars: TBA.

While Adept weapon drops are common, completing a Grandmaster Strike in the Platinum tier will guarantee an Adept drop. Lastly, any double-reward week will drop two weapons in total, alongside double Ascendant Shards, standard weapons, and even Nightfall Ciphers.

Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall this week (September 12 to 19)

Heist Battlegrounds Europa Shrieker boss (Image via Destiny 2)

The Grandmaster Nightfall will be kicking off with the Heist Battlegrounds Europa, which came as a seasonal activity in Season of the Seraph. While the exact modifiers aren't known yet, enemies will be a mixture of Fallen and Hive, hence the Champions being Barrier Knights and Unstoppable Ogres.

The final boss of the missions is a Hive Shrieker, shooting multiple Void elemental bolts, with a lot of trash mobs in the boss arena. Players are recommended to have a Solar weapon to take care of the Solar-shielded Wizards, alongside anything that can take care of Barrier and Unstoppable Champions.