Destiny 2 Braytech Osprey Rocket Launcher god rolls, how to get, and more

Destiny 2's recent addition to the Nightfall pool, PsiOps Battlegrounds: Moon, has been pretty challenging with its enemy density and the overall modifiers. However, some wonder if running the activity to farm the returning Rocket Launcher is worth it. Braytech Osprey is the weapon in question, returning alongside an Adept version.

Braytech Osprey is a High Impact Framed weapon, dealing increased damage than some of its peers. However, the only way to obtain it is to run the Nightfall Strike, Psiops Battlegrounds: Moon. Since the Grandmaster variant is available right now, acquiring the Adept version is also possible.

The following article lists the best perks to have on the Braytech Osprey Rocket Launcher for PvE boss DPS and add clears. Using this in PvP is optional, as you won't be engaging in too many fights using a Heavy Rocket Launcher anyways.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to obtain and use the Braytech Osprey Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2?

As mentioned, Braytech Osprey is meant mostly for PvE usage. Pairing up any Rocket Launcher with Gjallarhorn's Wolfpack Rounds has become the norm, and this weapon is no different. However, compared to the game's existing powerful options, this rocket launcher makes its mark with some uniqueness and a lot of power.

To acquire it, players must run the ongoing Nightfall in week 6 of Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, the PsiOps Battlegrounds: Moon. Running the Grandmaster version, however, will drop the Adept variant of the same weapon with increased stats and Adept mods. Additionally, you can also choose to purchase both versions from Zavala as well.

Braytech Osprey (Image via Destiny 2)

The standard Braytech Osprey costs one Vanguard Engram, 25 Legendary Engram, and 20,000 Glimmer. The Adept version costs one Engram, 50 Shards, 50,000 Glimmer, and 10 Nightfall Ciphers. The latter can be farmed by running Grandmaster-tier Nightfall Strikes, with Platinum completions rewarding two Ciphers and Gold dropping only one.

Having the Braytech Osprey equipped in an activity with Void surge can be viable since there aren't good Void options except for Royal Entry and Tomorrow's Answer. Tying it up with multiple stacks of Void Surge mod can also work, with the obvious pairing with Gjallarhorn's Wolfpack Rounds.

What is the god roll of Braytech Osprey for Destiny 2 PvE?

The best perks on the Braytech Osprey Rocket Launcher for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Linear Compensator for increased blast radius, Stability, and Velocity.

Black Powder for increased blast radius and reduced Stability.

Auto-loading Holster for reloading upon switching to a different weapon.

Frenzy for 15% increased damage after being in combat for 12 seconds.

Destiny 2 PvE god roll for Braytech Osprey (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Instead of Frenzy, you can use Golden Tricorn; however, it will require killing enemies beforehand. While in the DPS phase, further kills with Grenade or charged melee will increase this weapon's damage by 50%.

For a more add-clearing approach, having Cluster Bomb alongside Destabilizing Rounds or Chain Reaction is recommended.

Poll : 0 votes