Destiny 2 Targeted Redaction god rolls, how to get, and more

Targeted Redaction has been high on the wish lists of every Destiny 2 player engaged with the Season of the Deep activities. Bungie has introduced several new additions in terms of weapons, and some of them have turned out to become popular pretty quickly. This hand cannon in discussion has been quite effective, especially when you set it up effectively. However, perks come later; you'll need to unlock the gun first.

Like most new weapons in Season of the Deep, there's no guaranteed way to obtain the Targeted Redaction hand cannon. However, following the correct steps can reduce your effort and time investment. This will improve the odds of getting the weapon in your favor and reduce the time it could take.

The Targeted Redaction can have a significant impact on all Destiny 2 modes

You must engage in two main activities in Destiny 2's Season of the Deep. One is Salvage, and the other is Deep Dive. However, there's no way to guarantee the Targeted Redaction from these modes. The hardest challenge is finding the gun's first copy, which happens randomly.

Once you obtain the first copy, you can make the process easier. You need to go for focused decoding and to get the weapon in discussion, you will require four deep engrams.

While it's expensive, the gun's explosive nature makes it worth your time and effort. Here are the official stats on the gun:

Range: 56

56 Handling: 26

26 Impact: 92

92 Stability: 23

23 Recoil: 99

99 Magazine: 8

8 Origin Trait: Unsated Hunger

As usual, the build for Targeted Redaction will vary based on whether you're engaging in PvE or PvP. The gun is more suitable against AI opponents but can shine in the latter with the right build.

PvP

Barrel : Arrowhead Brake (+10 Handling and +1 Recoil)

: Arrowhead Brake (+10 Handling and +1 Recoil) Magazine : Flared Magwell

: Flared Magwell Perk 1 : Outlaw

: Outlaw Perk 2 : Destabilizing Rounds

: Destabilizing Rounds Masterwork: Range or Handling

PvE

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling (+5 Range, +5 Handling, +5 Stability)

Corkscrew Rifling (+5 Range, +5 Handling, +5 Stability) Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk 1: Triple Tap

Triple Tap Perk 2: Destabilizing Rounds

Destabilizing Rounds Masterwork: Reload Speed

The Targeted Redaction in Destiny 2 focuses on improving its handling in PvP. For PvE, the above build will focus on larger ammo capacities and dishing out substantial damage.

The biggest strength of the hand cannon is the Destabilizing Rounds perk, which can be extremely lethal when used in the right fashion.

In fact, this hand cannon is the only option that can utilize this perk, and it's perfect for any form of void build. As for PvP, it's better to go for other alternatives in Destiny 2, which can have a far greater impact.

