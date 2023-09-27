Destiny 2 Heist Battleground Mars Grandmaster guide: Tips and tricks, boss cheese, best load-outs, and more 

Heist Battleground Mars is perhaps the toughest Grandmaster Nightfall to complete in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch. Ranging from extended encounters to swarms of different enemies, including elites, bosses, and trash mobs, this Nightfall demands the absolute best load-outs from Guardians and a bit of luck.

This article will guide you through the different encounters of the Heist Battleground Mars Nightfall and how to cheese certain mechanics to make things easier. The tied reward with this Nightfall in Season 22 is the Pre Astyanax IV Solar Bow and its Adept version.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best load-outs for Destiny 2 Heist Battleground Mars Grandmaster Nightfall

As mentioned, Heist Battleground Mars is known for throwing massive waves of enemies at players. Keeping both Unstoppable and Barrier Champions in mind, here is the best combination of Guardians to have in a fireteam:

Phoenix Protocol Well of Radiance Warlock.

Omnioculus/Orpheus Rig Void Hunter with Vanishing Step and Trapper's Ambush.

Banner of War Suspend Strand Titan.

Arbalest or Wish Ender is necessary for Barrier Champions, although a fireteam is recommended to pick either of the two.

Phoenix Protocol (Image via Destiny 2)

One Machine Gun is needed for clearing adds, preferably for the Phoenix Protocol Warlock, while others can equip Heavy weapons like Leviathan's Breath or Linear Fusion Rifles.

Wish Ender could come in handy in the final boss room, as clarified in the next section of this article.

Tips and tricks to cheese the Heist Battleground Mars Grandmaster in Destiny 2

Here are some tricks to make things easier in each Heist Battleground Mars Grandmaster run:

Upon spawning in the mission, completely skip every enemy and head to the left. Clear away the Hive crumbs on the C point from a distance, and wait until it fills up. Note that the points fill up only when no enemies enter the radius.

For the middle plate, stay behind and have your invisible Hunter approach and defeat the two Acolytes that enter the radius. Since this part depends on your luck, using your ammunition and supers to clear away enemies is recommended as well.

In the hacking section, take the balcony to the upper-left side from the entrance and defeat enemies by popping supers constantly.

The jumping puzzle can be made easy by becoming invisible through the Hunter, similar to the Heist Battleground Europa opening section.

The second part of the jumping puzzle can be skipped by jumping on the pipes to the right instead of going to the left. Image example below.

The door to the boss room is recommended to be opened using only the Warmind balls available on top of the entrance and to the right.

To cheese the boss in the first phase, kite (a gaming term used for 'luring') the boss in the back hallway by assigning allies in two corners. Once the boss approaches one corner, the assigned player will hop over it, while the rest will deal damage.

Heist Battleground Mars (Image via Destiny 2)

In the second phase, have two players with strong primary weapons (Wish Ender) hop on one of the pillars and stun lock the boss.

Pillar in the boss room (Image via Destiny 2)

Kelgorath stun locked (Image via Destiny 2)

You can use this method in both phases to be safe. However, it will take up a lot of time. In between the phases, invisible Hunters can deposit the charges, while others can pop their supers to clear away mobs and Champions.

Lastly, due to Kelgorath's charging nature, having a Leviathan's Breath to knock him back is a great strategy towards the beginning of the encounter.