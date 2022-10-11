Destiny 2 Wish-Ender is dealing increased damage with Titan Exotic

The Wish-Ender bow is a powerful Exotic in Destiny 2. Obtained from the Shattered Throne dungeon, this weapon has superb damage-dealing capacity, especially after its recent buff.

However, Guardians have come to discover a really interesting feature of this weapon. It's currently unclear if this is a bug, but many are exploiting this trait to gain an advantage.

How to deal additional damage with the Wish-Ender Exotic in Destiny 2?

The Broadhead perk on the Wish Ender Exotic bow allows Guardians to over-penetrate targets in Destiny 2. Essentially, the weapon can deal additional damage in the game. Currently, the bow does three stacks of damage to any foe it hits. This feature makes the Wish-Ender useful against yellow bar enemies.

Recently, Guardians discovered that if the Wish-Ender bow was used in combination with the Citan's Ramparts Exotic Titan Gauntlets, the weapon could deal even more damage.

While Citan's Ramparts Exotic comes with a very interesting perk, it only works with the Towering barricade class ability. With this ability equipped along with the Citan's Ramparts, Guardians can shoot through the Towering Barricade, something which can't be done under normal circumstances.

When the Wish-Ender is fired through a Towering Barricade, it's arrows can deal five stacks of damage as opposed to the regular three. While it's currently unclear if this a bug or not, players are utilizing it to quickly defeat bosses.

If it's a bug, then Bungie will be quick to make adjustments in one of their upcoming updates. If not, then this could quickly become an easy method to defeat bosses in Destiny 2. In fact, it might find some use in end-game PvE activities as well.

In a nutshell, the Wish-Ender bow is one of the best Exotics in the game. After its recent buff, the bow can also take down enemy barriers as well. This makes it a good choice against Barrier Champions. Moreover, the seasonal artifact offers an Overload mod for bows. So Guardians can technically use one weapon to subdue both Barrier Champions and Overload Champions.

Although it's very powerful, acquiring the Wish-Ender in Destiny 2 isn't a trivial matter. Guardians will have to complete the Shattered Throne dungeon twice. On the second go, they will have to purify some additional tokens that they collect while running through the dungeon for the first time.

While it might seem a little difficult, with the right fireteam, the dungeon can be completed very quickly. Not only that, Guardians can also single-handedly complete this dungeon provided they have a proper build for it.

Citan's Ramparts, on the other hand, can be picked up after the solo completion of Legend and Master Lost Sectors. While there are better alternatives for the Titans out there, Citan's Ramparts does have its own fanbase in the game.

